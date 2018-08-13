Young's Motorsports Michigan Rookies Fall Short After Running Inside The Top Ten

FOGLEMAN SCORES CAREER-BEST FINISH AT MICHIGAN



Super late model standout Tate Fogleman made his third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start Saturday at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., for the Corrigan Oil 200. He recorded his highest qualifying effort of 14th, but started from at the rear for a pre-qualifying engine change. After running as high as fourth, he scored his NCWTS career-best finish at the two-mile circuit.



STAGE 1 RECAP:

Started Stage 1: P14

Finished Stage 1: P19

After a pre-qualifying engine change, Fogleman made it to pit road just in time to qualify the RANDCO No. 20 Chevrolet and was scored the 14th-fastest lap. After having to drop to the rear of the field to take the green flag, the Durham, N.C., native made an impressive run to finish the caution free opening stage in 19th.



STAGE 2 RECAP:

Started Stage 2: P17

Finished Stage 2: P13

On lap 23, Fogleman was called to pit road for four tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment. Unfortunately, the 18-year-old was hit with a pit road speeding penalty in the last section forcing him to restart from the end of the longest line in 17th on lap 27. After gaining two positions on the restart, the pilot of the RANDCO No. 20 Chevrolet reported a vibration when the field fell under caution for an incident in turn 2 on lap 28 and came to pit road for four tires. He restarted in 22nd when the field returned to green-flag racing on lap 33 and by the second caution of the stage, he had climbed to 16th. As a result of differing pit strategies, Fogleman restarted the one lap shootout from sixth but was caught three-wide racing amongst the leaders and was scored 13th when the green-checkered flag waved to end Stage 2.



STAGE 3 RECAP:

Started Stage 3: P15

Finished Stage 3: P15