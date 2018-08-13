Young's Motorsports Michigan Rookies Fall Short After Running Inside The Top Ten

13 Aug 2018
Camping World Series News
Young&#039;s Motorsports Michigan Rookies Fall Short After Running Inside The Top Ten Getty Images for NASCAR
FOGLEMAN SCORES CAREER-BEST FINISH AT MICHIGAN
 
Super late model standout Tate Fogleman made his third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start Saturday at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., for the Corrigan Oil 200. He recorded his highest qualifying effort of 14th, but started from at the rear for a pre-qualifying engine change. After running as high as fourth, he scored his NCWTS career-best finish at the two-mile circuit. 
 
STAGE 1 RECAP:
  • Started Stage 1: P14
  • Finished Stage 1: P19
After a pre-qualifying engine change, Fogleman made it to pit road just in time to qualify the RANDCO No. 20 Chevrolet and was scored the 14th-fastest lap. After having to drop to the rear of the field to take the green flag, the Durham, N.C., native made an impressive run to finish the caution free opening stage in 19th.
 
STAGE 2 RECAP: 
  • Started Stage 2: P17
  • Finished Stage 2: P13
 On lap 23, Fogleman was called to pit road for four tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment. Unfortunately, the 18-year-old was hit with a pit road speeding penalty in the last section forcing him to restart from the end of the longest line in 17th on lap 27. After gaining two positions on the restart, the pilot of the RANDCO No. 20 Chevrolet reported a vibration when the field fell under caution for an incident in turn 2 on lap 28 and came to pit road for four tires. He restarted in 22nd when the field returned to green-flag racing on lap 33 and by the second caution of the stage, he had climbed to 16th. As a result of differing pit strategies, Fogleman restarted the one lap shootout from sixth but was caught three-wide racing amongst the leaders and was scored 13th when the green-checkered flag waved to end Stage 2. 
 
STAGE 3 RECAP:
  • Started Stage 3: P15
  • Finished Stage 3: P15
Crew chief Andrew Abbott called the RANDCO No. 20 Chevy to pit road on lap 43 for a track bar adjustment and fuel and Fogleman took the green flag for Stage 3 from 15th. He had climbed seven spots to eighth during the initial 21 laps of the final stage. After the caution on lap 78 for a competitor spinning on the front stretch, he restarted in the fifth position with 17 laps remaining. By lap 91, spotter, Freddie Kraft was coaching Fogleman, who had dropped to 14th, to try to run the top, though he slipped back in the closing laps to finish 15th.
 
 

STRONG RUN BY HILL HINDERED BY LATE PIT ROAD PENALTY AT MICHIGAN

Austin Hill made his first start at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200 this past Saturday. Hill again made the final round of qualifying to earn the tenth-starting position for the 100-lap race. He ran the majority of the race inside the top-10 and ran as high as fifth, but was relegated to a 19th-place finish due to a late race pit road penalty.
 
STAGE 1 RECAP:
  • Started Stage 1: P10
  • Finished Stage 1: P9
The Winston, Ga., native started the Corrigan Oil 200 from outside of row five. Prior to the green flag, the No. 02 team worked to diagnose a radio communication problem with the driver without returning to pit road. The first stage went caution free and although Hill was fighting tight conditions, he was able to gain a position to complete the first stage in ninth. 
 
STAGE 2 RECAP:
  • Started Stage 2: P9
  • Finished Stage 2: P12
At the end of Stage 1 on lap 23, Hill brought his Young’s Building Systems No. 02 Chevrolet down pit road for right side tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment to free him up. He restarted the second stage from ninth on lap 26. Three short laps later Hill managed to climb seven positions and was scored fifth when a caution came out for an incident in Turn 2. The pilot of the No. 02 maintained his fifth-place spot through another caution at lap 36 where crew chief Chad Kendrick elected to pit for fuel only on lap 39. Hill restarted Stage 2 from 11th and fell one spot during the single lap shootout to end the stage, finishing 12th.
 
STAGE 3 RECAP:
  • Started Stage 3: P8
  • Finished Stage 3: P19
Hill began the final stage of the Corrigan Oil 200 on lap 47 from the eighth position and by lap 75 had climbed to seventh. Hill brought his Young’s Building Systems Chevy to pit road for right side tires and fuel on lap 76 but No. 02 team was hit with an “outside tire” penalty and had to restart at the tail end of the longest line. When the final caution of the race was displayed on lap 80 for an incident on the front stretch, Hill was running in the 20th position. He returned to pit road on lap 80 for left side tires and fuel to restart 21st, one lap down, when the field went back to green on lap 83. By lap 91, Hill had advanced one position to and was scored 19th when the checkered flag waved at lap 100.
 
Young's Motorsports PR

 

Steven B. Wilson

