Brett Moffitt Wins at Michigan International Speedway

Brett Moffitt won his fourth race of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season with a thrilling last-corner, last-lap pass at Michigan International Speedway (MIS). The victory ties Moffitt for the most wins on the tour with Johnny Sauter and gives him a total of 21 Playoff Points with one race remaining before the NCWTS Playoffs. Moffitt trailed Sauter by three truck lengths at the white flag and muscled his way to the inside off Turn 4. He took the lead on the front stretch coming to the checkered flag to capture his fifth-career NCWTS race win by 0.025 seconds.

Moffitt had to slice his way through traffic in the No. 16 Hino, AISIN Group Tundra after qualifying 21st. As the first stage ran under the green flag, Moffitt worked his way inside the top-15 to 13th on lap 20. Crew chief Scott Zipadelli kept Moffitt on track during the stage caution and inherited the race lead on lap 23. Stage 2 was slowed twice for caution flags, and showcased Moffitt’s ability to navigate the chaotic restarts and remained in the top five. The stage came to a close at lap 40 as Moffitt ran third, collecting eight points.

After a pit stop under caution on lap 43 for four tires, fuel, and a wedge adjustment, Moffitt restarted 19th and quickly began his methodical march back to the front. During the long green flag run from laps 47-78, Moffitt carved his way through the field and into the top five when green-flag pit stops began on lap 71. Zipadelli stayed true to his strategy plan and kept Moffitt on track under green in second position until a caution flew on lap 79. Moffitt pitted for two tires and fuel under the yellow, which proved to be the final caution period of the afternoon. Moffitt restarted third on the final restart at lap 84 and began stalking the race lead.