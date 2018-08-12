ThorSport Racing Event Recap | 2018 Michigan International Speedway

Michigan Race Information: Started: 17th Stage 1: 6th Stage 2: 17th Finished: 6th Laps: 100/100 Laps Led: 0 Status: Running Driver Points: 8th Owner Points: 11th Playoff Position: 4th BEN RHODES EARN EIGHTH TOP-10 OF THE SEASON AT MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY IN TOUGH RACE "It was a little bit of a weird race today here at Michigan International Speedway. Strategies were all over the place, passing was different and somewhat uncharacteristic of the truck series in some ways. Unfortunately for us, I got up to the front right before Stage 2, running third. We had to come from the back multiple times, but I honestly feel like our Carolina Nut Co. Ford F-150 was one of the strongest trucks in the whole field today. It came down to track position. You had to have some luck on your side today." 2018 Stats: Starts: 15 Laps Completed: 2,250 of 2,269 Laps Led: 218 Poles: 2 (Martinsville, Eldora) Wins: 1 (Kentucky) Top-five Finishes: 5 Top-10 Finishes: 8



Michigan Race Information: Started: 6th Stage 1: 5th Stage 2: 1st Finished: 7th Laps: 100/100 Laps Led: 16 Status: Running Driver Points: 3rd Owner Points: 4th Playoff Position: 6th GRANT ENFINGER SHOWS STRENGTH OF TRUCK AND TEAM AT MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY, EARNING ANOTHER TOP-10 FINISH "Overall, these last few weeks have had some really solid racing and solid speed in our Champion Power Equipment Ford F-150. I feel good about the truck we brought here. We went with (Crew Chief) Jeff Hensley's gut feeling on a few things. I didn't quite agree with it, but he had some serious reason, and it ended up being the right decision. It's my third time at Michigan in a truck, and this is the best truck I've had here. Other than the fender, I think we had the best truck here today. If we had a track position at the end, I don't think they could have gotten around us. I'm really proud of the effort, and really proud of what we have been doing these last few months." 2018 Stats: Starts: 15 Laps Completed: 2,260 of 2,269 Laps Led: 66 Poles: 1 (Gateway) Wins: 0 Top-five Finishes: 4 Top-10 Finishes: 11



Michigan Race Information: Started: 11th Stage 1: 16th Stage 2: 6th Finished: 10th Laps: 100/100 Laps Led: 18 Status: Running Driver Points: 6th Owner Points: 9th Playoff Position: 8th MATT CRAFTON EARNS ANOTHER TOP-10 AT MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY "It was an up-and-down day for us. We had to start from the tail of the field but worked our way up front to lead the race for a bit. It showed strength in the Hormel Black Label Bacon/Menards Ford F-150, but had some issues towards the end that put us in 10th. We have one more race to get locked in to the Playoffs, so we're going to work hard to make sure that happens in Bristol next week." 2018 Stats: Starts: 15 Laps Completed: 2,102 of 2,269 Laps Led: 53 Poles: 0 Wins: 0 Top-five Finishes: 5 Top-10 Finishes: 8

Michigan Race Information:

Started: 8th

Stage 1 Finish: 7th

Stage 2 Finish: 2nd

Finished: 18th

Laps: 100/100

Laps Led: 0

Status: Running

Driver Points: 9th

Owner Points: 12th

LATE RACE MISHAP FORCES MYATT SNIDER TO SETTLE FOR 18TH AT MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

"We had a really fast Century Container Ford F-150 - fast enough to race for the lead in Stage 2 coming to the checkers. The guys at ThorSport Racing brought a great piece as they do every week. It was awesome. Unfortunately, we had an issue coming to pit road, which is no one's fault - just a racing deal. I ended up getting spun and went a lap down. Unfortunately, that kind of ended our chances for the day. I'm really proud of all of our guys for putting together such a great truck. We will use this momentum going into Bristol next week."

2018 Stats:

Starts: 15

Laps Completed: 2,160 of 2,269

Laps Led: 13

Wins: 0

Top-five Finishes: 1

Top-10 Finishes: 5