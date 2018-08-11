Flat Tires Plague Davis at Michigan

Flat right-rear tires seemed to plague Spencer Davis' day in the No. 51 JBL/SiriusXM Tundra at Michigan International Speedway. A flat which caused him to spin in qualifying forced him to start in the back of the field, and another one late in the race cost him a potential top-10 finish.

Stage One Recap:

When the pits opened, he came in for four tires since the team wanted to fix some damage to the right-side rocker panel.

He quickly worked his way up through the field and was scored in 14 th when the first 20-lap stage ended.

Davis qualified 12 th , but was forced to start in the back of the 32-truck field after a flat right-rear tire in qualifying caused him to spin out. Since the team changed tires and worked on the Tundra, he lost his starting position.

Stage Two Recap:

A caution late in the second stage brought several trucks to pit road early to gain track position by staying out during the stage break. Davis came in on lap 37 for right-side tires.

After the lengthy pit stop, Davis was 18 th when the race resumed on lap 27. With a good restart he jumped up to ninth place.

Stage Three Recap:

Davis was 10th to start the final 60-lap stage. He told the team his Tundra was "super tight."

Since nobody could make it to the end of the race on fuel, Davis came to pit road under green on lap 73 for fuel only and adjustments to help the tight condition.

Unfortunately, a caution came with 21 laps to go before everyone had pitted which caught him a lap down.