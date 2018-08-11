Gilliland Earns Top-Five Finish in First Race at Michigan

Although there are no restrictor plates used at Michigan International Speedway, drafting plays a huge role throughout the 100-lap race. Rookie Todd Gilliland used every lap of practice, qualifying and the race to learn the fastest way around the two-mile oval. He learned quickly and brought his No. 4 Mobil 1 Tundra home in fifth place and was the highest finishing rookie of the race.

Stage One Recap:

Gilliland started second after missing the pole by just a fraction of a second. It was the fourth race in a row he started from the outside of the front row.

He took the lead from his KBM teammate Noah Gragson on lap seven and led for five laps before John Hunter Nemechek got by him.

When the stage ended on lap 20, Gilliland was third. He pitted on lap 23 for fuel only.

Stage Two Recap:

He started the second 20-lap stage from second place, but fell back to eighth on the restart.

A caution just a few laps before the end of the stage brought Gilliland to pit road for four tires so he could capitalize on track position by staying out when the stage ended.

He was eighth at the end of Stage Two on lap 41.

Stage Three Recap:

After staying out during the stage break, Gilliland restarted the final 60-lap stage in fourth.

He said his Mobil 1 Tundra was tight, but remained in the top five.

Since nobody could make it to the end of the race on fuel, Gilliland pitted under green on lap 74 for right-side tires and a track bar adjustment to free up his Tundra.

Luckily, he was on the lead lap when a caution came on lap 79 and the trucks who had not stopped under green came to pit road.

Gilliland was second when the race resumed on lap 84 and took the lead for another three laps until Johnny Sauter passed him.

While working on his racing line, he held on to finish the race fifth.

