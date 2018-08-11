GMS Racing NCWTS Michigan Recap

Notes:

-- Sauter collected his 11th top-five and 12th top-10 finish of the 2018 season with a second-place finish at Michigan International Speedway.

- The Necedah, Wis., native has a 56-point lead over Noah Gragson in the NCWTS driver point standings with one race remaining, Bristol Motor Speedway, before the regular season champion is crowned and The Playoffs begin.

Quote:

“I blew it today. The mistake is on me, I thought if I stayed high I’d be okay. That’s where I had the most momentum all race and where my truck was more comfortable but that just didn’t work out when the 16 got to me. He had a such a run. This ISM Connect team worked hard last night and this morning to make adjustments before qualifying. We were a little off in practice yesterday and knew we needed to do something big. It worked out and they gave me a great Chevy, I just didn’t do what I needed to do at the end.”