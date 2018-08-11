Brett Moffitt scored his fourth Camping World Truck Series win of the year on Saturday at Michigan International Speedway. Moffitt, piloting the No. 16 Hino Toyota for Hattori Racing, nipped race leader Johnny Sauter at the line by 0.025 seconds. The Iowa native led the Corrigan Oil 200 for five circuits.

“The whole last however many laps that I was behind him, I was running wide open and I would push him with that air bubble between our bumpers so I tried to back up (turn) one and let him get out there a little bit,” said Moffitt. “I knew the 8 (John Hunter Nemechek) was behind us and I was hoping he would get to us and be able to push us. I was able to plan it right and play it right – it’s just great to get here.”

Moffitt will leave the track with his eighth top five and top 10 finish of the season through 15 completed races and will sit fifth in points going into Bristol next week. Both Moffitt and second-place finisher Johnny Sauter have four wins this season in the truck series.

“Certainly not, that’s just a testament to Shige Hattori (team owner) and all these guys on this team,” said Moffitt when asked if he expected four wins this year. “We work hard, we never give up. Can’t thank Hino and Toyota Industrial and Aisin Group for being on board this week – that’s another piece to the puzzle, we have great partners. The more success we have on track, the more success off the track. We still have a few races that we need to get filled, but hopefully this was a step in the right direction.”

John Hunter Nemechek will round out the top three finishers on Saturday. Nemechek started on the pole and led six of the 100 circuits. The son of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series veteran Joe Nemechek finished stage one runner-up and 11th in stage two.

With eleven starts this season in the No. 8 truck for the family-owned operation, Nemechek, from North Carolina, has four top five and seven top 10 finishes in 2018 along with a win at Martinsville.

Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland rounded out the top five.

Grant Enfinger took home the seventh spot in the No. 98 Champion Power Equipment / Curb Records Ford. Enfinger finished stage one sitting fifth on the leaderboard and won stage two. The driver now has four top five and 11 top 10s.

Stewart Friesen spent some time at the front of the field in his No. 52 Chevrolet. Friesen, who led 12 of the 100 circuits on Saturday, won stage one and finished ninth in stage two. He later suffered a pit road penalty for improper fueling and restarted at the tail of the field. The Canadian went on to finish eighth – earning his 10th top 10 of the year.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will return to action on Thursday, August 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Coverage of the UNOH 200 will take place at 8:30 p.m. ET. on FOX Sports 1.