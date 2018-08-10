Brett Moffitt Launches Support for American Red Cross and Iowa Tornado Victims

Brett Moffitt may physically be in Brooklyn, Michigan this weekend for the Corrigan Oil 200, but his heart and thoughts are with all those affected by the tornados in Iowa.

Last month, tornados ripped through many parts of Iowa, leaving behind destruction and loss. As an Iowa native, Moffitt wants to support the efforts to help rebuild communities across his home state.

He’s launched an on-line fundraiser that not only allows fans to donate to the cause, but the chance to win an ultimate fan experience. For as little as $10, fans can enter to win a trip for two to Miami to watch Moffitt race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on November 16th. The winner and their guest will enjoy round trip airfare, two nights hotel accommodations, spending money and VIP passes to the race. But it wouldn’t be the ultimate fan experience, without time spent with the 3x race winner. Brett and the race team will host a meet & greet with the winners.

The contest will run for five weeks and throughout, donors will also have the chance to win an autographed checkered flag from Moffitt’s win at the Iowa Speedway. As a thank you to his fans, a donation at any level will score you some autographed swag.

Moffitt knows NASCAR fans have big hearts and he’s hoping together they can make a big difference for the people Iowa.

Donors can enter by visiting https://go.cauzeo.com/brett until 7:00pm EST on September 15, 2018. The winner will be contacted following the campaign closing and announced publicly on all of Moffitt’s official social media accounts.

HRE PR