Stefan Parsons – Phoenix Construction Services, Inc.

Premium Motorsports is proud to welcome Stefan Parsons, NASCAR Whelen All American Series and CARS Tour Series driver, to the team as he makes his NASCAR Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway. Parsons will pilot the #15 Chevy Silverado in his first ever NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. Phoenix Construction Services, Inc. will serve as Parsons’ primary sponsor in Thursday night’s ‘UNOH 200’.

Stefan Parsons has racing in his blood. He has been around the sport his entire life as the son of former NASCAR driver/Cup Series team owner, now Fox Sports 1 race commentator, Phil Parsons and nephew to NASCAR Hall of Famer, Benny Parsons. He now looks to make a name for himself in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

“I’m super excited to make my truck debut at Bristol. I can’t thank Jay Robinson and everyone at Premium Motorsports enough as well as James Finch & Phoenix Construction for giving me this opportunity. I’m excited to work with Mike Hillman Sr & Peter Sospenzo as I make my NASCAR debut in the #15 Phoenix Construction, Chevy Silverado. This is something I’ve been dreaming about my whole life and I can’t put into words what this means to me. My family has a history of winning at Bristol and I hope to continue the tradition.” – Stefan Parsons

Premium Motorsports PR