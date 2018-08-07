Austin Wayne Self eager for strong run in Motor City

On the strength of seven consecutive top-20 finishes in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) summer stretch, Austin Wayne Self (@AustinWSelf) and his Niece Motorsports team head to Michigan International Speedway looking to trade those top-20 runs in for their first top-10 of 2018 in Saturday afternoon’s Corrigan Oil 200.

It’s been a productive summer for the driver of the No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado, while his Niece Motorsports team has showcased more speed as the NCWTS season rolls on – Self says they are determined to keep surging forward.

“We’ve qualified inside the top-15 in three of the last four races, now we just need to execute a little better during the race,” said Self. “I’m really proud of the hard work of my Niece Motorsports team. Their relentless efforts are starting to get rewarded, we just want more.

“You always want more when you’re a race car driver or a team.”

For Self, returning to Michigan International Speedway, the 22-year-old driver has delivered solid results in the Truck Series. Last August, he finished 15th after placing 16th the year prior.

In two prior ARCA Racing Series races, Self has maneuvered two top-10 finishes, including a third-place finish in 2015 driving for Mason Mitchell Motorsports.

“I’ve always enjoyed racing at Michigan,” added Self. “It’s a big track where speed is at a premium. Handling is just as critical with a good motor. The track was repaved several years ago, and the preferred lines are slowing widening out.

“You can use the straightaway speeds to get yourself in a position to make that pass. It can be sketchy on restarts – but that makes it exciting for the fans. For us, it’s like a mini-restrictor plate race and that will provide excitement and drama from the drop of the green flag to the checkered flag.”

With just two races remaining in the regular season before the post-season Playoffs begin, Self says if the opportunity presents itself for his Niece Motorsports team to use some strategy to contend for the win, all bets are off.

“We know we nee to win to assure ourselves a Playoff spot,” sounded Self. “Michigan this weekend and Bristol next weekend can provide some opportunity for strategy to pan out and offer a surprise winner. We’d like to think we can capitalize on that chance if it’s given to us.

“I think you’ll see some exciting races at Michigan and Bristol, I just hope we have our No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado in the mix.”

After 14 races, Self sits 14th in the series’ standings. He carries an average finish of 17.4 entering Michigan.

Like last year, the Texas Department of Agriculture’s GO TEXAN program and AM Technical Solutions will also support Self in his 55th career start.

GO TEXAN represents Texas agri-business on state, national and international levels by building recognition with the GO TEXAN mark.

Along with its signature mark in the shape of Texas, GO TEXAN celebrates, promotes and supports the business savvy and plainspoken grit Texas agriculture is known throughout the world.

Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle and Kreuz Market will serve as associate partners in the 14th race of the year.

In 54 NCWTS races, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series rookie of the year has one top-five (second at Daytona 2017) and three top-10 finishes. The Texan maintains an average finish of 18.5 during his three years of competition.

The Corrigan Oil 200 (100 laps | 200 miles) is the 15th of 23 races on the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Aug. 10 from 1:00 p.m. – 1:55 p.m., while final practice is set for 3:00 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., Aug. 11 beginning at 9:30 a.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 1:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

