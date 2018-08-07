JJL Motorsports welcomes returning marketing partner and new partner for upcoming Bristol Truck Series race

Noted as North Georgia’s No. 1 fall family event, the seventh annual Wings Over North Georgia Air Show returns October 13-14 at Rome’s Russell Regional Airport.

The air show will feature an elite lineup of world-class military and civilian performers, static aircraft displays and premium infield camping.

The U.S. Air Force. F-22 Raptor and A-10 Thunderbolt demonstration teams are featured performers and will serve as co-headliners for the two-day event.