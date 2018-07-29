Brett Moffitt Pocono Raceway Recap

29 Jul 2018
Brett Moffitt and the No. 16 Toyota Tsusho team had one of the fastest trucks at Pocono Raceway on Saturday afternoon, but an early issue handed them a 26th-place finish. The three-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race winner in 2018 showed incredible speed in the first stage before a vibration derailed his chance at his first Pocono victory.
 
Moffitt started the afternoon with a deficit after changing engines in Friday’s practice session. The engine change forced Moffitt to start at the back of the 32-truck field but the 25-year old wasted no time to blister his way through the field. By lap 2, Moffitt had passed half the field to 15th, and drove inside the top 10 by lap five. Moffitt ran as eighth by lap 7 and was consistently running some of the fastest laps on the racetrack. However, just before the end of Stage 1, Moffitt reported an issue and came to the attention of the Toyota Tsusho team.
 
The No. 16 team went to the garage to diagnose the extreme vibration and returned to the track seven laps down in an effort to gain crucial championship points. Over the final two stages, Moffitt gained three positions to finish 26th. Through 14 races, Moffitt sits fifth in the NCWTS championship standings and holds the second position on the Playoff Grid. 
 
 
Brett Moffitt Quote:
 
"It’s unfortunate to have that vibration early, because we would have been one of the trucks to beat. We had an incredibly fast Toyota Tsusho Tundra. I was able to get through traffic and run up into the top 10 and felt good about the balance, especially when we got a little clean air. Having speed like this is a good feeling, so hopefully we have these issues out of the way and can get back to finishing in the top five more consistently.”

