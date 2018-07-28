Gilliland Scores Stage Win & Top-10 Finish at the Tricky Triangle

Todd Gilliland learned a lot Saturday during the Gander Outdoors 150 at Pocono Raceway. Taking what he learned during truck practice and competing in the rain-shortened ARCA Racing Series event on Friday , Gilliland led laps, got his first stage win and scored his sixth top-10 finish of the season.





Stage One Recap:

Gilliland started second after getting outrun for the pole by his boss, owner Kyle Busch.

He led the first lap before Busch took the lead.

He resumed the lead when Busch pitted on lap 12 and claimed his first stage win as Stage One ended on lap 15.

The KBM team brought him to pit road for right-side tires when the pits opened on a lap 16.

Stage Two Recap:

When the race resumed on lap 21, Gilliland was in fourth.

Only taking two tires made the Mobil 1 Tundra too tight, so they decided to pit before the stage ended for four tires on lap 27.

Stage Three Recap:

After staying out during the stage break, Gilliland restarted the final 30-lap stage in eighth.

He fell back to 11 th on the restart, but worked his way back up to ninth place with 10 laps to go.

Gilliland kept fighting and was eighth with five to go and finished the race in seventh place.

KBM PR