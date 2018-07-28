Gilliland Scores Stage Win & Top-10 Finish at the Tricky Triangle

Todd Gilliland learned a lot Saturday during the Gander Outdoors 150 at Pocono Raceway. Taking what he learned during truck practice and competing in the rain-shortened ARCA Racing Series event on Friday, Gilliland led laps, got his first stage win and scored his sixth top-10 finish of the season.
Stage One Recap:
- Gilliland started second after getting outrun for the pole by his boss, owner Kyle Busch.
- He led the first lap before Busch took the lead.
- He resumed the lead when Busch pitted on lap 12 and claimed his first stage win as Stage One ended on lap 15.
- The KBM team brought him to pit road for right-side tires when the pits opened on a lap 16.
Stage Two Recap:
- When the race resumed on lap 21, Gilliland was in fourth.
- Only taking two tires made the Mobil 1 Tundra too tight, so they decided to pit before the stage ended for four tires on lap 27.
Stage Three Recap:
- After staying out during the stage break, Gilliland restarted the final 30-lap stage in eighth.
- He fell back to 11th on the restart, but worked his way back up to ninth place with 10 laps to go.
- Gilliland kept fighting and was eighth with five to go and finished the race in seventh place.
KBM PR