Busch Ties Record for Most Truck Series Wins at Pocono

Starting from the pole in his No. 51 Cessna Tundra, Kyle Busch led 43 of 60 laps in the Gander Outdoors 150 at Pocono Raceway to take the checkered flag and earn not only his second NCWTS win this season, but his 51st career win in the series to tie the all-time win record set by Ron Hornaday Jr.





Stage One Recap:

Busch started the day by capturing his 21 st career-pole in the NCWTS.

He took the lead from teammate Todd Gilliland on lap two and held it until pitting for four tires on lap 12 ahead of the stage break.

Busch was 19th when Stage One ended, but since he stayed out while most of the field pitted, he once again assumed the lead after pit stops were complete.

Stage Two Recap:

Busch led for nine laps before pitting for four tires toward the end of the second stage on lap 27.

He gained track position at the end of Stage Two when he stayed out and several trucks pitted.

Stage Three Recap:

Busch was third when the final 30-lap stage began, but he did not stay there for long. He passed Dalton Sargent for the lead on lap 37 and never looked back.

Having pulled away from the field, he crossed the finish line with a 1.5-second margin of victory over his KBM teammate Erik Jones.

KBM PR