ThorSport Racing Event Recap | 2018 Pocono Raceway

Pocono Race Information:

Started: 5th

Stage 1: 5th

Stage 2: 2nd

Finished: 6th

Laps: 60/60

Laps Led: 0

Status: Running

Driver Points: 3rd

Owner Points: 4th

Playoff Position: 6th

TRACK-BEST FINISH FOR GRANT ENFINGER AT POCONO RACEWAY

"Overall it was a solid day for us. We we were solid yesterday when we unloaded - had pretty good speed. We were able to tune on it, and actually made it pretty good for the race today. I feel like we probably had a fourth-place truck for most of the day. We opted to get stage points, because that's where we are in the grand scheme of things, like we've been doing all year, and stuck with it. We had to come back from deep in the field in that last run, really had no cautions to help us out, and it worked out for us, we were able to drive up to sixth, and I'm proud of that. Not exactly the result we were going for, but I feel like we had a good Champion Power Equipment Ford F-150 - leaps and bounds from where we were last year, and I feel like we are steady building momentum for the remainder of the season."

2018 Stats:

Starts: 14

Laps Completed: 2,160 of 2,169

Laps Led: 50

Poles: 1 (Gateway)

Wins: 0

Top-five Finishes: 4