ThorSport Racing Event Recap | 2018 Pocono Raceway

Pocono Race Information:
Started: 5th
Stage 1: 5th
Stage 2: 2nd
Finished: 6th
Laps: 60/60
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 3rd
Owner Points: 4th
Playoff Position: 6th
TRACK-BEST FINISH FOR GRANT ENFINGER AT POCONO RACEWAY
"Overall it was a solid day for us. We we were solid yesterday when we unloaded - had pretty good speed. We were able to tune on it, and actually made it pretty good for the race today. I feel like we probably had a fourth-place truck for most of the day. We opted to get stage points, because that's where we are in the grand scheme of things, like we've been doing all year, and stuck with it. We had to come back from deep in the field in that last run, really had no cautions to help us out, and it worked out for us, we were able to drive up to sixth, and I'm proud of that. Not exactly the result we were going for, but I feel like we had a good Champion Power Equipment Ford F-150 - leaps and bounds from where we were last year, and I feel like we are steady building momentum for the remainder of the season."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 14
Laps Completed: 2,160 of 2,169
Laps Led: 50
Poles: 1 (Gateway)
Wins: 0
Top-five Finishes: 4
Top-10 Finishes: 10
Pocono Race Information:
Started: 20th
Finished: 9th
Laps: 60/60
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 6th
Owner Points: 8th
Playoff Position: 8th
TOP-10 FINISH FOR MATT CRAFTON AT POCONO
"We struggled all weekend for some reason. We were just loose, really, really loose today, and never could quite get it dialed-in. We've got two more races to get this Menards Ford F-150 locked into the Playoffs, and we're going to give it all we've got."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 14
Laps Completed: 2,002 of 2,169
Laps Led: 35
Wins: 0
Top-five Finishes: 5
Top-10 Finishes: 7
Pocono Race Information:
Started: 14th
Stage 1 Finish:13th
Stage 2 Finish: 6th
Finished: 11th
Laps: 60/60
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 8th
Owner Points: 10th
Playoff Position: 4th
BEN RHODES FACES TOUGH DAY AT POCONO RACEWAY
"The biggest takeaway today is that we have a clean truck for Michigan. When you have to go to a backup truck like that and have no practice, no chance to tune the truck in, your race is your practice. We started off with about the same speed we unloaded at this weekend, having to tune the truck all over again. It's just hard because you're only limited to about three adjustments during this race, so there is little chance to tune it the we really wanted. All-in-all, a solid day for our Carolina Nut Ford F-150 - we just need to have a clean truck from this, move on to the next one and learn from the mistakes."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 14
Laps Completed: 2,150 of 2,169
Laps Led: 218
Wins: 1 (Kentucky)
Poles: 2 (Martinsville, Eldora)
Top-five Finishes: 5
Top-10 Finishes: 7
Pocono Race Information:
Started: 8th
Stage 1 Finish: 23rd
Stage 2 Finish: 3rd
Finished: 12th
Laps: 60/60
Laps Led: 1
Status: Running
Driver Points: 9th
Owner Points: 12th
MYATT SNIDER HAS UP AND DOWN DAY AT POCONO RACEWAY
"We had a good truck for the race, and we did everything we could on pit road to try and get ahead of everyone early, but it just wasn't meant to be today. For some reason, the truck got way tighter [during the race] than we practiced, so it kind of caught us off guard. We worked to adjust on it, but for some reason it didn't take. The Century Container Ford F-150 team all worked hard on this, and we'll go to Michigan and try to win us a race."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 14
Laps Completed: 2,061 of 2,169
Laps Led: 13
Wins: 0
Top-five Finishes: 1
Top-10 Finishes: 5
Thorsport PR