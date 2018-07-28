GMS Racing NCWTS Pocono Recap

28 Jul 2018
Camping World Series News
14 times
GMS Racing NCWTS Pocono Recap Getty Images for NASCAR

Dalton Sargeant, No. 25 Performance Plus Motor Oil Chevrolet
 

START: 4th

FINISH: 3rd

POINTS: 11th

Notes:

- With a third-place showing at Pocono Raceway, Dalton Sargeant earned his career-best NCWTS finish in his first start at The Tricky Triangle.

- Sargeant has earned a top-10 finish in two of the last three races.

 

Quote:

“Overall it was a really good day for our Performance Plus Motor Oil team, being able to start in the top-five and take home a top-three finish. Hopefully it’s some much needed momentum that we can build off of in the next couple of races. We’re really looking to just get a win, whether it be at Michigan or Bristol, and make The Playoffs. We had some bad luck and have made some mistakes throughout the season that have cost us pretty big. But overall, this was a really good day. Can’t be too disappointed with getting beat by Kyle (Busch) and Erik (Jones), but we still have some big steps to take to continue to improve and grow as a team.”
 

Justin Haley, No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet
 

START: 3rd

FINISH: 5th

POINTS: 7th

Notes:

- Today's fifth-place finish at Pocono Raceway was a track-best finish for the Haley. It was also his fifth top-five and 10th top-10 finish after 14 races in the 2018 season.  

- Having an overall good points day, Haley moved into seventh in the NCWTS driver point standings and remains locked in with his win earlier in the season at Gateway Motorsports Park.

 

Quote:

"It was a good day for the No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles team. We started third which set us up for good track position early, and almost won the first stage. We tried a bit of pit stop strategy in Stage Two and unfortunately a problem with the right rear took away the advantage we were hoping to have. Track position was just so important today, and it took me 30 laps just to make it back to the top-five. The last ten laps is probably the hardest I had to drive all day just to make up ground. We definitely had a top-three truck, but we'll take the top-five finish and move on to Michigan."

 
 

Johnny Sauter, No. 21 ISM Connect Chevrolet
 

START: 7th

FINISH: 8th

POINTS: 1st

Notes:

- Sauter earned his 11th top-10 finish of the 2018 season to extend his lead in the NCWTS driver championship point standings. He holds a 65-point lead with two races left in the regular season.

 

Quote:

"Our ISM Connect Chevy was just way too tight off Turn 3. The adjustments seemed to help a bit to start the final stage, but I also struggled in traffic so once the 52 got to me at the end, there wasn't much I could do to hold off the others. With that being said, it was nice to be back up front and to get a good finish as we close in on The Playoffs."
 

Cody Coughlin, No. 2 JEGS.com Chevrolet
 

START: 10th

FINISH: 14th

POINTS: 10th

Quote:

"It was a tough race today. We couldn't quite get the truck to handle the way we would have liked. It's a shame, this team definitely has the capability to run up front. We will get there though. We'll get together this week and make a plan for moving on to Michigan."

GMS Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « Gander Outdoors 150 Results from Pocono ThorSport Racing Event Recap | 2018 Pocono Raceway »
back to top