GMS Racing NCWTS Pocono Recap

Notes:

- With a third-place showing at Pocono Raceway, Dalton Sargeant earned his career-best NCWTS finish in his first start at The Tricky Triangle.

- Sargeant has earned a top-10 finish in two of the last three races.

Quote:

“Overall it was a really good day for our Performance Plus Motor Oil team, being able to start in the top-five and take home a top-three finish. Hopefully it’s some much needed momentum that we can build off of in the next couple of races. We’re really looking to just get a win, whether it be at Michigan or Bristol, and make The Playoffs. We had some bad luck and have made some mistakes throughout the season that have cost us pretty big. But overall, this was a really good day. Can’t be too disappointed with getting beat by Kyle (Busch) and Erik (Jones), but we still have some big steps to take to continue to improve and grow as a team.”