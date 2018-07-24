Stewart Friesen Post Eldora Race Recap

Last Thursday, Stewart Friesen returned to Eldora for his third attempt at winning big in what is sometimes called the Daytona 500 of Dirt Track Racing. Last year, Friesen secured his first pole, and first stage win in the NCWTS at The Dirt Derby. In the build up to Eldora this year, Friesen's season was already showing improvement over last year's, giving fans and the HFR team high hopes that this year's Dirt Derby could be his first NCWTS win.



Starting 5th, Friesen was spun on lap 28, leaving him ample time to work his way back into the top spot, leading one lap out of a total of 153. Two late cautions meant overtime laps for a green flag finish. While the first of the 2 cautions helped Friesen close the gap on race leaders, the second was prohibitive to his momentum. Ultimately, there wasn't enough race left for Friesen to take back the lead, resulting in a 3rd place finish.



Following a strong finish at Eldora, Friesen hustled back to his home state of New York to compete in the first ever Super DIRTcar Series (SDS) "Battle of the Midway 100" at Orange County Fair Speedway (OCFS) in Middletown, NY on July 19th. Friesen rolled into victory lane with ease, beating out SDS points leader Matt Sheppard and fellow Eldora Dirt Derby driver Max McLaughlin. Hot off a big win at OCFS, Friesen would continue his winning streak with a Saturday night win at his home track, Fonda Speedway.



The Super DIRTcar series continues this week in Quebec, home country territory for Friesen. Last night's race at Autodrome Granby posed almost no challenge for Friesen, who again was able to beat out SDS points leader Matt Sheppard for a big win. Tonight , SDS continues in Quebec at Autodrome Drummond in

Drummondville. If Friesen can win again, it will be 4 straight wins on dirt since Eldora.



With the next NCWTS event scheduled at Pocono Speedway, HFR maintains high hopes for a win in front of a crowd that will undoubtedly contain many of Friesen's northeast dirt modified fans.

HFR PR