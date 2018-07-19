Moffitt Earns Top-Five Finish in Eldora Debut

Brett Moffitt’s first excursion on the dirt at Eldora Speedway produced a fifth-place finish on Wednesday night. The driver of the No. 16 iRacing Toyota began his week by competing on iRacing to prepare for his Eldora Dirt Derby debut, and the training was rewarded with his seventh top-five finish of the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series campaign.

Moffitt put his IMCA modified dirt experience to quick work on Tuesday evening by posting the fourth-quickest lap in the opening practice session. Dry slick track conditions during qualifying on Wednesday afternoon resulted in Moffitt recording the 12th-quickest time and positioned him third for his heat race. The Grimes, Iowa product held his position on the reworked track surface to finish third and earn the 12th starting position for the 150-lap main event.

The green flag waved over dry slick conditions on the half-mile dirt track and provided a steep challenge for Moffitt and the iRacing team. Throughout the first 40-lap stage, Moffitt lacked sufficient lateral grip and forward bite off each corner. He ran inside the top 15 for much of the opening stint despite the handling issues and was scored 17th at the end of the first stage. Crew chief Scott Zipadelli brought Moffitt to pit road for under the stage break for the only pit stop of the night for four tires and significant chassis adjustments. The iRacing team made wedge and air pressure adjustments and changes to three of the four shocks to add forward bite.