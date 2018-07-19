Late Spin Costs Gilliland Track Position at Eldora

Wednesday night was Todd Gilliland's first race at Eldora Speedway, but the rookie learned fast and nearly scored a top-five finish in his No. 4 JBL/SiriusXM Tundra. He won the second qualifying race, which put him on the front row to start the 150-lap main event. He was fifth with 13 laps to go, but after getting hit by another competitor, spun to restart 20th and finish 22nd.
Stage One Recap:
- Gilliland started second in the No. 4 JBL/SiriusXM Tundra after winning the second 10-lap qualifying race.
- The truck lacked grip throughout the first 40-lap stage and he fell back to 13th to finish Stage One.
- During the break, he pitted for four tires and adjustments to help the handling for the remainder of the race.
Stage Two Recap:
- Gilliland was 16th when the race resumed on lap 43 since a few trucks stayed out and restarted ahead of him.
- He narrowly avoided two trucks spinning in front of him on lap 53 and was up to 10th by lap 61.
- He said there was still no grip on the track, but he finished the second stage in sixth place on lap 90.
- The team opted not to pit during the break to gain track position.
Stage Three Recap:
- Gilliland started the final 60-lap stage in third place.
- While running fifth after a restart on lap 137, he was hit by Myatt Snider and spun, which cost him valuable track position.
- He was 20th with five laps to go, but another caution slowed the race creating a green-white-checker finish.
- With a wild two-lap shootout to end the race, Gilliland finished 22nd.
KBM PR