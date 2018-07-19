Late Spin Costs Gilliland Track Position at Eldora

Wednesday night was Todd Gilliland's first race at Eldora Speedway, but the rookie learned fast and nearly scored a top-five finish in his No. 4 JBL/SiriusXM Tundra. He won the second qualifying race, which put him on the front row to start the 150-lap main event. He was fifth with 13 laps to go, but after getting hit by another competitor, spun to restart 20th and finish 22nd.

Stage One Recap:

Gilliland started second in the No. 4 JBL/SiriusXM Tundra after winning the second 10-lap qualifying race.

The truck lacked grip throughout the first 40-lap stage and he fell back to 13th to finish Stage One.

During the break, he pitted for four tires and adjustments to help the handling for the remainder of the race.

Stage Two Recap:

Gilliland was 16th when the race resumed on lap 43 since a few trucks stayed out and restarted ahead of him.

He narrowly avoided two trucks spinning in front of him on lap 53 and was up to 10th by lap 61.

He said there was still no grip on the track, but he finished the second stage in sixth place on lap 90.

The team opted not to pit during the break to gain track position.

Stage Three Recap:

Gilliland started the final 60-lap stage in third place.

While running fifth after a restart on lap 137, he was hit by Myatt Snider and spun, which cost him valuable track position.

He was 20th with five laps to go, but another caution slowed the race creating a green-white-checker finish.

With a wild two-lap shootout to end the race, Gilliland finished 22nd.

