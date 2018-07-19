Seavey Scores Top-10 Finish in Truck Series Debut at Eldora

Dirt midget driver Logan Seavey made his first career start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Wednesday night at Eldora Speedway, but the rookie looked more like an experienced veteran leading 53 laps and nearly capturing the win if not for a few late-race cautions. After a couple tough restarts in the closing laps, Seavey finished eighth in his No. 51 Mobil 1 Tundra for his Truck Series debut.

Stage One Recap:

Seavey started seventh after finishing second in his qualifying race.

He quickly moved up to third following a restart on lap 15 and finished the first 40-lap stage in second place.

Crew chief Mike Hillman Jr., brought him to pit road during the break for new tires and adjustments.

Stage Two Recap:

Seavey restarted ninth since a few trucks stayed out during the break to gain track position.

He made some evasive moves on lap 52 when two trucks spun directly in front of him. Able to avoid the wreck, he moved up to fifth when the race resumed on lap 61.

Seavey was up to third at the conclusion of Stage Two and the team opted not to pit to gain track position, which moved him into the lead.

Stage Three Recap:

When the final 60-lap stage began, Seavey had a great restart and pulled away from the field.

He had a sizeable lead for 53 of the final 60 laps until a caution with 13 laps to go bunched the field back together. He lost two positions during the restart on lap 146 and was third when another caution came the following lap.

With a two-lap shootout to the finish, Seavey restarted third. As the field fanned out, he fell back to eighth in the final laps, but still earned a top-10 finish of eighth for his first NCWTS start.

KBM PR