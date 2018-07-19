ThorSport Racing Event Recap | 2018 Eldora Speedway

Eldora Race Information:

Started: 1st

Stage 1 Finish: 1st

Stage 2 Finish: 31st

Finished: 29th

Laps: 150/153

Laps Led: 44

Status: Running

Driver Points: 7th

Owner Points: 8th

BEN RHODES HAS ROUGH NIGHT ON DIRT AT ELDORA SPEEDWAY

"It was a disappointing night for the Carolina Nut Ford F-150. ThorSport Racing is really strong here at Eldora Speedway, not only for my team, but for everybody else. We dominated the qualifying and the heat race, and first stage and a half of the race, but unfortunately I made a mistake going into Turn 1. I went on the high-side with all tires - just got into the corner a little bit too hot and too straight and hit the wall. Once I did that, it knocked the toe out so far we couldn't fix it. I could barely drive it for the rest of the race. We just salvaged the night with what we had, but just hate it for my team. We came into this race with a top-five finish as the goal, and finishing the race. We finished the race, but a few laps down, and we didn't meet the goal as a top-five finish. It is especially disappointing when you have a night going for us like we did. The good news is, is that we are locked in the Playoffs. I'm not a dirt racer, so we'll go back to the places I'm good at like Pocono, Bristol and Michigan, have some fun, and go get some more wins."

2018 Stats:

Starts: 13

Laps Completed: 2,090 of 2,109

Laps Led: 218

Wins: 1

Poles: 2 (Martinsville, Eldora)

Top-five Finishes: 5

Top-10 Finishes: 7