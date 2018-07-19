ThorSport Racing Event Recap | 2018 Eldora Speedway

Eldora Race Information:
Started: 3rd
Stage 1 Finish: 3rd
Stage 2 Finish: 1st
Finished: 1st
Laps: 153/153
Laps Led: 54
Status: Running
CHASE BRISCOE ACES THE DIRT AT ELDORA SPEEDWAY, WINNING THE SIXTH ANNUAL ELDORA DIRT DERBY
"It was so nice to race Eldora Speedway. Growing up being a dirt guy, my grandpa ran here with Jack Hewitt, and to me, this is our Daytona for dirt guys. This win is for all the dirt guys out there that don't get a shot because I just proved that a dirt guy can do it at this level. I'm so thankful that Ford allowed me to do this race. I was begging them about three weeks ago to let me do it, and it all came together last minute. It all came together tonight in victory lane with ThorSport Racing and the Ford Performance F-150."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 1
Laps Completed: 153/153
Laps Led: 54
Wins: 1
Top-five Finishes: 1
Top-10 Finishes: 1
Eldora Race Information:
Started: 9th
Stage 1: 7th
Stage 2: 2nd
Finished: 2nd
Laps: 153
Laps Led: 1
Status: Running
Driver Points: 4th
Owner Points: 5th
GRANT ENFINGER TURNS A TRACK-BEST START INTO A TRACK-BEST FINISH, FINISHING SECOND AT ELDORA SPEEDWAY
"I feel like we had the position on him (Chase Briscoe) - we really had equal trucks. Both of our ThorSport Racing Ford F-150's was really, really good. Really equal. I thought I had the spot on him in Turns 3 and 4 - he kinda used us up down there. Nothing dirty, same thing I would have done, just the last lap at Eldora for a really big race. Congratulations to those guys, but man I wish we could have gotten one for this No. 98 Protect The Harvest Team. All-and-all a good points night for us with three races to go."
Notes:
- The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) had two practice sessions on Tuesday evening in preparation for Wednesday night's Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway. Enfinger was third, and 12th, respectively, in each session.
- The No. 98 Protect The Harvest Ford F-150 was fourth in single truck qualifying on Wednesday afternoon.
- Enfinger lined-up first in Heat Race No. 4, and finished second, earning a ninth-place starting position for the main event.
- Starting a track-best ninth, Enfinger finished seventh in Stage 1, and second in Stage 2. Restarting the final Stage from the second position, Enfinger battled with teammate and eventual race winner, Chase Briscoe on the final lap of an overtime shootout, but settled for a second-place finish in the sixth annual event at the half-mile clay oval.
2018 Stats:
Starts: 13
Laps Completed: 2,100 of 2,109
Laps Led: 50
Poles: 1 (Gateway)
Wins: 0
Top-five Finishes: 4
Top-10 Finishes: 9
Eldora Race Information:
Started: 4th
Stage 1 Position: 8th
Stage 2 Position: 7th
Finished: 4th
Laps: 153/153
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 6th
Owner Points: 8th
MATT CRAFTON MUSCLES HIS WAY TO A TOP-FIVE FINISH AT ELDORA SPEEDWAY
"The track was just so much different than it was last night. We missed the setup big time, and ended up way too free, and just did our best to hang on to it. We stayed out after the first Stage, came in and put tires on it after the second Stage and made pretty significant changes to it, and we were a lot better in the last Stage. I just wish we had 50 more laps to run."
Notes:
- The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) had two practice sessions on Tuesday evening in preparation for Wednesday night's Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway. Matt Crafton was fifth, and eighth, respectively, in each session.
- The No. 88 Menards Ford F-150 was ninth in single truck qualifying on Wednesday afternoon.
- Crafton lined-up second in Heat Race No. 4, and won, earning a fourth-place starting position for the main event.
- Starting a track-best ninth, Crafton finished eighth in Stage 1, and seventh in Stage 2, despite damage to the left rear following a spin and contact with the 17 truck on lap 55 of 90. Restarting the final Stage from the 14th position, Crafton showed his dirt racing strength by muscling his way to a top-five finish in overtime at Eldora Speedway.
2018 Stats:
Starts: 13
Laps Completed: 1,942 of 2,109
Laps Led: 35
Wins: 0
Top-five Finishes: 5
Top-10 Finishes: 6
Eldora Race Information:
Started: 15th
Stage 1 Finish: 14th
Stage 2 Finish: 8th
Finished: 10th
Laps: 153/153
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 9th
Owner Points: 13th
MYATT SNIDER MAKES THE MOST OF LEARNING EXPERIENCE DURING ELDORA DIRT DERBY DEBUT AT ELDORA SPEEDWAY
"I had a lot of fun sliding around at Eldora Speedway. It was a really crazy race, and we had a lot happen. All in all, we gained some points, and I got a lot of experience in my first race on dirt. We are going to Pocono Raceway with a little bit of momentum, and I'm proud of my ThorSport Racing guys for bringing me a good Drug Mart F-150. It was a wild race and I had a lot of fun."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 13
Laps Completed: 2,001 of 2,109
Laps Led: 12
Wins: 0
Top-five Finishes: 1
Top-10 Finishes: 5
Eldora Race Information:
Started: 1st
Stage 1 Finish: 1st
Stage 2 Finish: 31st
Finished: 29th
Laps: 150/153
Laps Led: 44
Status: Running
Driver Points: 7th
Owner Points: 8th
BEN RHODES HAS ROUGH NIGHT ON DIRT AT ELDORA SPEEDWAY
"It was a disappointing night for the Carolina Nut Ford F-150. ThorSport Racing is really strong here at Eldora Speedway, not only for my team, but for everybody else. We dominated the qualifying and the heat race, and first stage and a half of the race, but unfortunately I made a mistake going into Turn 1. I went on the high-side with all tires - just got into the corner a little bit too hot and too straight and hit the wall. Once I did that, it knocked the toe out so far we couldn't fix it. I could barely drive it for the rest of the race. We just salvaged the night with what we had, but just hate it for my team. We came into this race with a top-five finish as the goal, and finishing the race. We finished the race, but a few laps down, and we didn't meet the goal as a top-five finish. It is especially disappointing when you have a night going for us like we did. The good news is, is that we are locked in the Playoffs. I'm not a dirt racer, so we'll go back to the places I'm good at like Pocono, Bristol and Michigan, have some fun, and go get some more wins."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 13
Laps Completed: 2,090 of 2,109
Laps Led: 218
Wins: 1
Poles: 2 (Martinsville, Eldora)
Top-five Finishes: 5
Top-10 Finishes: 7
Thorsport PR