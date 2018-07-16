Austin Wayne Self and team ready to play in the dirt at Eldora Speedway

Veteran NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) driver Austin Wayne Self (@AustinWSelf) doesn’t know what his second trip to Eldora Speedway will bring. However, the Niece Motorsports driver is keen on having a lot of fun in Wednesday night’s Eldora Dirt Derby.

Self will make his second Truck Series start at the famed Ohio dirt race track in this week’s highly anticipated race and hopes to return to the top-10 after finishing ninth in his Eldora debut in 2016.

And on the heels of yet another solid top-15 performance in his No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado last Thursday night at Kentucky Speedway, the Austin, Texas native is hopeful that Eldora brings his fourth career top-10 run.

“I’m so ready for Eldora,” said Self who enters Eldora 14th in the championship standings. “It’s an important race, but it’s also one of the races we’ll have the most fun at too. It’s such a blast to be on the edge out of control while doing everything you can to get to the front.

“My debut at Eldora went better than I expected, and I hope I can utilize what I learn on Tuesday and Wednesday and bring home a good finish for our Niece Motorsports team.”

Posting his seventh top-17 finish or fifth top-15 finish in the last seven consecutive races, Self believes his team is on the cusp of a breakthrough where they’ll emerge from outside the teens and into the top-10 where they can become a threat as the heart of the Truck Series season surges forward.

“I’m really proud of my Niece Motorsports team,” added Self. “We’ve had to overcome some setbacks and some adversity over the last two months or so – but we’ve been diligently working to become a better race team and I think we’re just about there.

“Make no mistake about it, we want to be racing inside the top-10 each week and we’re gaining ground on that. We just need to keep taking steps forward and good things will come to our GO TEXAN team.”

For the first time this season, Niece Motorsports will field three Truck Series entries at Eldora Speedway with newcomer Max McLaughlin set to make his entrance into Trucks behind the wheel of the No. 38 Chevrolet Silverado on Wednesday night.

“I’m excited for Max,” added Self. “I’ve had some time to spend with him in the shop and he’s a great guy. “The Truck Series competition is no cakewalk, but his dirt experience should pay some dividends to him. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to not only race with him, but Justin (Fontaine, teammate) and hope we can bring strong finishes home for all three Niece Motorsports trucks.”

After 12 races, Self sits 14th in the series’ standings. He carries an average finish of 17.3 entering Eldora.

Like last year, the Texas Department of Agriculture’s GO TEXAN program and AM Technical Solutions will also support Self in his 53rd career start.

GO TEXAN represents Texas agri-business on state, national and international levels by building recognition with the GO TEXAN mark.

Along with its signature mark in the shape of Texas, GO TEXAN celebrates, promotes and supports the business savvy and plainspoken grit Texas agriculture is known throughout the world.

Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle and Kreuz Market will serve as associate partners in the 13th race of the year.

In 52 NCWTS races, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series rookie of the year has one top-five (second at Daytona 2017) and three top-10 finishes. The Texan maintains an average finish of 18.5 during his three years of competition.

The Eldora Dirt Derby (150 laps | 75 miles) is the 13th of 23 races on the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck schedule. Practice begins on Tues., July 17 from 7:05 p.m. – 7:55 p.m., while final practice is set for 9:05 a.m. – 9:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day beginning at 4:35 p.m.; with the qualifying races set to follow beginning at 7:00 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 9:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

