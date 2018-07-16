Ryan Newman Returns To Dirt With Jordan Anderson Racing

As the silhouette of a NASCAR Camping World Truck sat outside of the garage area at the Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Roval test at the track last Tuesday afternoon, paint scheme hidden by a car cover, Truck series driver and owner, Jordan Anderson, and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series veteran, Ryan Newman, approached the truck from the garage area. As the two drivers greeted the crowd and began to pull the car cover off, it was announced that the two racers had partnered up for Newman to make his return to the dirt at Eldora Speedway on Wednesday, July 18th, for the Dirt Derby 150 driving Anderson’s #3 Chevrolet Silverado.



Thanks to an introduction through mutual friend, Ginger Rust, and support from VRX Ryan Newman VR Experience/eSports and MotoShield Pro, Newman and Anderson began the discussion about racing Eldora just a few weeks ago. Both grassroots racers at heart, with a passion and love for the sport, the story comes full circle as Newman and Anderson met for the first time at the Charlotte track in 2001 while Anderson (age 11) was racing Bandolero cars, and Newman was making his mark as a rookie in the Cup series. Since that initial meeting, Anderson has looked up to the Cup veteran for motivation on his career path, including a route of going to college and graduating with a degree and ultimately starting up his own race team.



“This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for our team, and an honor to have someone like Ryan that I’ve looked up to come in and drive for us at Eldora.” stated Anderson. “This team was nothing but a dream just seven months ago, and to have this season progress the way it has, and have this deal come together for Eldora has been humbling. We’ve been blessed with some amazing people that have shown their belief in us this year and have been responsible for helping us grow to where we are now. And this is a perfect example of just that. It’s been great to have him help us at the shop to prep the truck and learn from him. I know we’re all excited to get to the track this week and see him up front.”



“I’m really looking forward to getting back to Eldora and working with Jordan and his team. It just made sense for us to do it,” Newman said. “It‘s a great opportunity for him. It‘s a great opportunity for me, for VRX eSports, for Chevrolet. It all lines up. He’s got a lot of respect for me and the history of the sport, him being a college graduate and so many other things. Dirt racing is part of where I came from; it makes up part of my roots. Growing up in the Midwest and having raced there in the past, both in the Truck Series and in USAC competition, it’s certainly a special place. It’s going to be great going back to basics with what we’re doing, and his team’s grassroots approach, rolling into the racetrack with their dually and gooseneck trailer making the most of what resources we have and hopefully bringing them a win home.”



Be sure to ride along with Ryan as he goes for the win, and watch the NCWTS Dirty Derby 150 at Eldora Speedway on Fox Sports 1 with in-truck footage being presented by MotoShield Pro.



For more information on Ryan Newman and Jordan Anderson Racing, stay tuned to the following social media channels for updates throughout the race week;

Jordan Anderson Racing PR