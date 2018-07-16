Chase Briscoe Joins Thorsport Racing for Eldora Dirt Derby

Briscoe, a driver in Ford Performance's Driver Development Program, is no stranger to dirt. Previously competing in the NCWTS for Brad Keselowski Racing (BKR), and currently competing in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) and International Motor Sports Association (IMSA), Briscoe cut his teeth racing on dirt at tracks in Indiana and surrounding states.

The 23-year-old, Mitchell, Indiana-native worked his way up to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West and the ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards, on his way to the NCWTS and beyond. Winning the 2016 ARCA Racing Series championship, he amassed six wins, six pole awards, including a first-place starting position at Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Illinois, one of two dirt races on the series' schedule.

With one start at Eldora in a NCWTS Ford F-150 with BKR, he started 12th in 2017's feature race, finishing third, while leading eight laps in his heat race prior to the main event that day.

"I'm really excited to get to Eldora Speedway for this race. Growing up racing and having a family that's been in sprint cars since the '70s, it doesn't get much more special than Eldora - it's pretty much the Daytona of dirt racing," reflects Briscoe. "My Grandpa has had drivers go to victory lane in his cars there, and hopefully I can finally see a win there as well. It would mean so much to me to add my name to the list of drivers who have won at Eldora, and I'm so blessed that Ford is granting me the opportunity to run this race. I think it's probably the toughest field we have ever seen for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Eldora, so it should be an awesome race."

Taking the green flag for the 2018 Eldora Dirt Derby, televised action heats up Wednesday, July 18, at 9 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Additional coverage can be found via the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Channel 90.

Thorsport PR