Young's Motorsports Scores 16-Place Finish In Bluegrass State

AUSTIN HILL FINISHES 16TH AT KENTUCKY SPEEDWAY

Austin Hill made his third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Ky., in Thursday night’s Buckle Up in Your Truck 225. After two practice sessions, Hill made the final round of NCWTS qualifying and earned the 12th starting spot for the 150-lap race where he finished 16th.



STAGE 1 RECAP:



Started Stage 1: P12

Finished Stage 1: P16



The Winston, Ga., native started Thursday night’s Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 from the outside of row six. Stage 1 was fairly uneventful after an early caution on the opening lap. Hill finished the opening stage in 16th-place.



STAGE 2 RECAP:



Started Stage 2: P15

Finished Stage 2: P16



Hill brought the Whitetail Heaven No. 02 down pit road on lap 39 for four fresh tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment and lined up 15th to start Stage 2. The second stage went caution free and Hill finished in 16th.



STAGE 3 RECAP:



Started Stage 3: P16

Finished Stage 3: P16



Hill came to pit road on lap 72 for four tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment to help with a tight-handling Whitetail Heaven No. 02 and restarted the final stage in 16th. On lap 125, he came to pit road again for right side tires and fuel but was caught speeding and served a pass-through penalty. The remaining 25 laps of the race went caution free and Hill finished 16th.