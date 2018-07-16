Young's Motorsports Scores 16-Place Finish In Bluegrass State

16 Jul 2018
Camping World Series News
13 times
Young&#039;s Motorsports Scores 16-Place Finish In Bluegrass State

AUSTIN HILL FINISHES 16TH AT KENTUCKY SPEEDWAY

Austin Hill made his third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Ky., in Thursday night’s Buckle Up in Your Truck 225. After two practice sessions, Hill made the final round of NCWTS qualifying and earned the 12th starting spot for the 150-lap race where he finished 16th.
 
STAGE 1 RECAP:
 

  • Started Stage 1: P12
  • Finished Stage 1: P16
 
The Winston, Ga., native started Thursday night’s Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 from the outside of row six. Stage 1 was fairly uneventful after an early caution on the opening lap. Hill finished the opening stage in 16th-place.
 
STAGE 2 RECAP:
 
  • Started Stage 2: P15
  • Finished Stage 2: P16
 
Hill brought the Whitetail Heaven No. 02 down pit road on lap 39 for four fresh tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment and lined up 15th to start Stage 2. The second stage went caution free and Hill finished in 16th.
 
STAGE 3 RECAP: 
 
  • Started Stage 3: P16
  • Finished Stage 3: P16

 
Hill came to pit road on lap 72 for four tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment to help with a tight-handling Whitetail Heaven No. 02 and restarted the final stage in 16th. On lap 125, he came to pit road again for right side tires and fuel but was caught speeding and served a pass-through penalty. The remaining 25 laps of the race went caution free and Hill finished 16th.
 

TATE FOGLEMAN RELEGATED TO 28TH-PLACE FINISH AFTER BRAKE ISSUES

Tate Fogleman made his second-career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start in Thursday night’s Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Ky. He started the 150-lap race from 16th and finished 28th after suffering from brake issues. 
 
STAGE 1 RECAP:
 

  • Started Stage 1: P16
  • Finished Stage 1: P17
 
Fogleman started Thursday night’s Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 from the 16th position and restarted 14th after a caution on the opening lap of the 150-lap race. The opening stage went on caution free and the Durham, N.C., native finished in 17th.
 
STAGE 2 RECAP:
 
  • Started Stage 2: P19
  • Finished Stage 2: P18
 
Fogleman brought the Young’s Building Systems Randco No. 20 down pit road on lap 39 for four tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment and restarted 19th to kick off Stage 2. The middle stage was completed caution free and Fogleman finished in 18th.
 
STAGE 3 RECAP:
 
  • Started Stage 3: P14
  • Finished Stage 3: P28

 
Fogleman came down pit road on lap 72 for four fresh tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment to help with a vibration and tight-handling Young’s Building System Randco No. 20 and restarted the final stage in 14th. On lap 106 and giving up his 16th-place running position, the 18-year-old brought his truck into the garage for a broken right front brake caliper relegating him to a 28th-place finish.

Young's Motorsports PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « DGR Crosley Race Recap: Kentucky Speedway, Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 Chase Briscoe Joins Thorsport Racing for Eldora Dirt Derby »
back to top