DGR Crosley Race Recap: Kentucky Speedway, Buckle Up in Your Truck 225

Practice: 3rd

Qualifying: 4th (lap time of 29.522 seconds)

Race Result: 11th

Race Recap: Eggleston and the No. 17 BlazeMaster Toyota rolled off the trailer with decent speed and handling, but the team went to work making changes after being scored 13th in the first practice session at Kentucky Speedway. The adjustments proved to be positive as they came away 3rd quick in the final practice session. Eggleston showed impressive speeds during qualifying where he advanced to Round 2, and scored a fourth-place starting position in Thursday evening's Buckle Up in Your Truck 225.

When the race went green Eggleston started on the outside row. He lost a few positions on the initial start, but was able to stay in the top-10 for the first 25 laps of racing. At the conclusion of Stage 1, Eggleston crossed the finish line 13th. The No. 17 machine was loose and free-in proving to be a handful for the 29-year-old driver Erie, Colo., driver. Eggleston was still fighting an ill-handling truck during Stage 2 where he went on to finish 15th. During Stage 3, Eggleston's Crew Chief called for a two-tire green flag stop. This pit strategy helped the No. 17 BlazeMaster gain some track position and go on to finish 11th at Kentucky Speedway.

Eggleston on Kentucky: "Really proud of the DGR-Crosley guys for bringing such a fast BlazeMaster Fire Protection Toyota. After qualifying 4th and running inside the top four for the better half of the first stage, I thought we were set to have a promising night. However we just got way too loose and lost several positions before the conclusion of the first Stage. With Track position being king, we could never really gain any of it back. Tic Tac [Chris Lawson, Crew Chief] made a good call at the end for two tires which ended up helping the balance of our Toyota Tundra and we were able to come home 11th. I certainly wish we could have finished better as we showed much more speed than 11th all day."

Bo LeMastus, No. 54 Crosley Brands Toyota Tundra

Practice: 21st

Qualifying: 22nd (lap time of 30.595 seconds)

Race Result: 20th

Thursday night's Buckle Up in Your Truck 225. Race Recap: The No. 54 team unloaded a well-handling Toyota Tundra right off the bat for LeMastus. They were scored 16th quickest in first practice and 21st in the final practice session at Kentucky Speedway. When qualifying rolled around LeMastus laid down a 30.595-second lap, securing a 22nd-place starting position in

LeMastus started the 150 lap race on the inside lane from the 22nd position. The Louisville, Ky. native maintained that position on the initial start, and for most of the first 35 lap stage. He was scored one lap down in 21st at the conclusion of Stage 1, but was given the Free Pass when the stage-ending caution flew putting him back on the lead lap. LeMastus stayed inside the top-20 for the next 35 laps of racing, and earned a 19th-place finish in Stage 2. During the final stage, LeMastus continued to run 19th until the No. 54 team was hit with a pit road speeding penalty during green flag pits stops on lap 125. After serving the pass-through penalty, LeMastus ended up with a 20th-place finish in the Buckle Up in Your Truck 225.

LeMastus on Kentucky: "The DGR-Crosley guys brought me a great truck this weekend. It was money from the time we unloaded until the end of the race. The 20th-place finish doesn't show how good we really were. I'm thankful to the team for all the hard work that they put into these truck. Overall, wish we could have had a better finish, but happy that we are leaving without a scratch on the No. 54 Crosley Brands truck. We learned a lot and I'll continue working to get better at the mile and a half tracks."

DGR Crosley PR