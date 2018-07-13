Tyler Dippel to Make Truck Series Debut at Eldora Speedway

DGR-Crosley announced today that Tyler Dippel will drive for them in the sixth annual Eldora Dirt Derby next week at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio. Dippel will drive the No. 17 Hue Jackson Foundation / Caruso Logistics / D&A Concrete Toyota Tundra in his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) debut.

The 18-year-old Wallkill, N.Y., native currently competes for DGR-Crosley full time in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series. With seven races complete in the season, Dippel has a win, four top-five finishes and sits second in the Championship Points standings. Dippel also has eight career ARCA Racing Series starts under his belt, where he has earned two top-five finishes.

While most of Dippel's recent racing experience has taken place in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, his racing career started at age seven on dirt. As a 10-year-old, he won his first National Championship. A few years later, he became the youngest driver to win in a Northeast Dirt Big Block Modified after collecting his first Big Block Modifed win at Georgetown Speedway. The following year Dippel continued his successful run on dirt, earning Rookie of the Year honors in the DIRTcar Northeast Series.

"I'm super excited to make my Truck Series debut with DGR-Crosley at Eldora," said Dippel. "I've been looking forward to this race all year. I come from a dirt background and think we can run really well there, and have a shot to win. I spend a lot of time in the shop and at the track with the DGR-Crosley guys, so it'll be a smooth transition to the truck team. I'll have my K&N crew chief, Chris Lawson, calling the shots for me at Eldora and Jason [Hedlesky] spotting for me. I'm excited - can't wait to get on the track next week."

Qualifying for the Eldora Dirt Derby will take place on Wednesday, July 18, at 4:30 p.m., ET with racing action starting at 9:00 p.m.