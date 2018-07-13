Moffitt Maintains Position in the Standings After Kentucky

Brett Moffitt endured a trying evening at Kentucky Speedway which resulted in an 18th-place finish. The three-time race winner on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tour this year settled for an uncharacteristic result after wrestling with an ill-tempered balance on the No. 16 ADVICS / AISIN Group Toyota Tundra. Despite Thursday night’s result, Moffitt remains third in the championship standings and holds the second position on the NCWTS Playoff Grid.

Moffitt began the night from the 13th position, and immediately encountered handling issues similar to what he and the ADVICS / AISIN Group team fought in the morning practices. The handling on corner entry was too free and was compounded by being too tight in the center and exit of each corner. He finished Stage 1 in 15th position and immediately came to pit road for adjustments under the caution.

Crew chief Scott Zipadelli and the HRE team gave Moffitt four tires and significant chassis adjustments before the lap 42 restart, but those did not offer significant improvement. Moffitt ran in 12th position for the majority of Stage 2 with similar handing ailments and held that position to the end of the stage on lap 70.