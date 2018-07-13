Jones Fights for a Fourth-Place Finish at Kentucky

With no cautions in the final stage of the Buckle Up in Your Truck 225, Brandon Jones spent the final 80 laps fighting for track position. After a cycle of green-flag pit stops during the final stage, Jones was able to work his way up to fourth place in his No. 51 Soleus Air/Menards Tundra to finish the race.
Stage One Recap:
- Jones started sixth and said his Tundra was a bit tight.
- When the first stage ended on lap 35, he was fourth and pitted for right-side tires and minor adjustments.
Stage Two Recap:
- Jones gained one position in the pits to restart Stage Two in third.
- He moved up to second during the restart and remained there for the next 34 laps of Stage Two.
- He pitted on lap 73 under caution for four tires and returned to the race in third place.
Stage Three Recap:
- Jones started the final 80-lap stage in third. He remained there until a green-flag pit cycle when he pitted for right-side tires on lap 124.
- Once the entire field had completed their pit stops, Jones was in fourth place.
- With no cautions in the final stage, there was never an opportunity for him to regain much track position since the field was so spread out around the track.
- He finished fourth and was the highest finishing Toyota of the race.
