GMS Racing NCWTS Kentucky Recap

Notes:

- Twelve races into the 2018 season, Haley has accumulated eight top-10 finishes after tonight's run at Kentucky Speedway.

- Haley now sits eighth in the NCWTS driver point standings, but is locked into The Playoffs after his win at Gateway.

Quote:

"Tonight was a quiet night for us. We just didn't quite have the speed to run with the top three trucks but we definitely had a top-five truck tonight. I just got shuffled back after contact with the 16 truck and just couldn't gain it back at a track where track position is king. Top-10's are our bad days though, which is really saying something about this team. I'm proud of the GMS Racing Fraternal Order of Eagles crew, they've been through it all past few weeks. We will keep digging and get ready for some dirt racing next week. I'm nothing but blessed to have the opportunities I do."