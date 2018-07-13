GMS Racing NCWTS Kentucky Recap

Dalton Sargeant, No. 25 Performance Plus Motor Oil Chevrolet
 

START: 9th

FINISH: 9th

POINTS: 11th

Notes:

-Sargeant earned his third top-10 finish of the season in his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Kentucky Speedway.

Quote:

"Tonight was a great night for our Performance Plus Motor Oil team. We started off loose, but Doug (Randolph, crew chief) made great calls all night to make the right adjustments and get us toward the front at the end. We’ve been getting close to a good finish these last few races, so we just need to start building some consistency and momentum toward our first win.”
 

Justin Haley, No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet
 

START: 10th

FINISH: 10th

POINTS: 8th

Notes:

- Twelve races into the 2018 season, Haley has accumulated eight top-10 finishes after tonight's run at Kentucky Speedway.

- Haley now sits eighth in the NCWTS driver point standings, but is locked into The Playoffs after his win at Gateway.

Quote:

"Tonight was a quiet night for us. We just didn't quite have the speed to run with the top three trucks but we definitely had a top-five truck tonight. I just got shuffled back after contact with the 16 truck and just couldn't gain it back at a track where track position is king. Top-10's are our bad days though, which is really saying something about this team. I'm proud of the GMS Racing Fraternal Order of Eagles crew, they've been through it all past few weeks. We will keep digging and get ready for some dirt racing next week. I'm nothing but blessed to have the opportunities I do."

 
 

Cody Coughlin, No. 2 JEGS.com Chevrolet
 

START: 11th

FINISH: 12th

POINTS: 10th

Notes:

-Despite handling woes with the JEGS.com Chevy, Coughlin was able to secure a track-best finish of 12th at Kentucky Speedway.

-After his top-15 place run Thursday night, Coughlin maintained the 10th position in the NCWTS driver point standings.

Quote:

"It was a rough night for the JEGS.com team. We couldn't seem to get everything quite right with the handling. My guys worked hard all night though. We will regroup and head to Eldora Speedway in a few days."

 

Johnny Sauter, No. 21 ISM Connect Chevrolet
 

START: 7th

FINISH: 15th

POINTS: 1st

Notes:

- Sauter’s 15th-place finish at Kentucky Speedway was just his second finish outside of the top-10 this season.

- He holds a 42-point lead in the NCWTS driver championship standings.

Quote:

“This was a tough night for the ISM Connect team. We struggled with the handling through the first two stages, and then as we were making progress in the last stage, I made a few mistakes that cost us on pit road. With being locked into The Playoffs we’ve been trying a few different things with our setup, but it’s tough not to finish up front when you know you’ve got a truck that can. These 21 guys do a great job and GMS has some fast trucks. Hopefully we can come out of Eldora with a decent run next week and move on where we can add a few more top-fives to our collection."

