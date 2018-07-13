ThorSport Racing Event Recap | 2018 Kentucky Speedway

Kentucky Race Information:
Started: 3rd
Stage 1 Finish: 1st
Stage 2 Finish: 3rd
Finished: 1st
Laps: 150/150
Laps Led: 38
Status: Running
Driver Points: 6th
Owner Points: 8th
HOMETOWN HERO BEN RHODES WINS AT KENTUCKY SPEEDWAY
"This is amazing - a dream come true. It's a long-time coming. These guys deserve this so much. They've been working their butts off, and we've had such bad luck this year. It's so special to have Officer Nick Rodman on our truck - this race is a tribute to him. Everybody was feeling good about it tonight. We've had trucks like this all year long and finally we can showcase it, and I'm just so thrilled for my team. This is exactly what we needed."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 12
Laps Completed: 1,940 of 1,956
Laps Led: 174
Wins: 1 (Kentucky)
Poles: 1 (Martinsville)
Top-five Finishes: 5
Top-10 Finishes: 7
Started: 30th
Stage 1 Position: 6th
Stage 2 Position: 9th
Finished: 3rd
Laps: 150/150
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 7th
Owner Points: 9th
THIRD-PLACE FINISH FOR MATT CRAFTON AT KENTUCKY SPEEDWAY
"We put ourselves in a deficit after qualifying - just got real loose - started 30th and drove to sixth after the first run. All-and-all I'm happy with this third-place, after this season. This Menards Ford F-150 was good, we just needed the track position, and I know we could have run with those guys there at the end. We didn't come here to finish third, but this is huge for ThorSport Racing - congrats to my teammate (Ben Rhodes) - we needed this right before the Playoffs. We needed as many Playoff points as we could possibly get, to get ourselves into the Playoffs. There have been so many guys that have won, and we haven't had the best season, and got ourselves in a hole. We're just gonna go to Eldora, and recover from there."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 12
Laps Completed: 1789 of 1956
Laps Led: 35
Wins: 0
Top-five Finishes: 4
Top-10 Finishes: 5
Started: 5th
Stage 1: 5th
Stage 2: 5th
Finished: 6th
Laps: 150/150
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 5th
Owner Points: 7th
GRANT ENFINGER FINISHES SIXTH AT KENTUCKY
"It was a solid night for this Curb Records Ford F-150 team. We had good short-run speed, it fell off a little bit 20-25 laps into the tire run, it would just get tight and chatter the tires. Overall, a great night for ThorSport Racing. Congratulations to Ben (Rhodes), Eddie (Troconis, crew chief) and all the guys on the 41, they did great. Matt (Crafton) had a good run too. A great night for ThorSport Racing. We have four more until the cut-off."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 12
Laps Completed: 1,947 of 1,956
Laps Led: 49
Poles: 1 (Gateway)
Wins: 0
Top-five Finishes: 3
Top-10 Finishes: 8
Started: 32nd
Stage 1 Finish: 28th
Stage 2 Finish: 28th
Finished: 26th
Laps: 137/150
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 9th
Owner Points: 12th
MYATT SNIDER FACES THE BLUES IN THE BLUEGRASS AT KENTUCKY SPEEDWAY
"We really didn't have the night we wanted to have. We had to pull out our back-up truck after qualifying, unfortunately. Then, 15 laps into the race, we had an issue with the splitter. It basically caused us to be a couple of seconds off the pace the rest of the night. It's not the night you want to have, especially with having so much speed in practice. I think it will take a lot more than this to knock the No. 13 FarmPaint.com Ford F-150 team down. We'll go to Eldora next week with an open mind and have some fun."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 12
Laps Completed: 1,848 of 1,956
Laps Led: 12
Wins: 0
Top-five Finishes: 1
Top-10 Finishes: 5
ThorSport PR