ThorSport Racing Event Recap | 2018 Kentucky Speedway

Kentucky Race Information:

Started: 3rd

Stage 1 Finish: 1st

Stage 2 Finish: 3rd

Finished: 1st

Laps: 150/150

Laps Led: 38

Status: Running

Driver Points: 6th

Owner Points: 8th

HOMETOWN HERO BEN RHODES WINS AT KENTUCKY SPEEDWAY

"This is amazing - a dream come true. It's a long-time coming. These guys deserve this so much. They've been working their butts off, and we've had such bad luck this year. It's so special to have Officer Nick Rodman on our truck - this race is a tribute to him. Everybody was feeling good about it tonight . We've had trucks like this all year long and finally we can showcase it, and I'm just so thrilled for my team. This is exactly what we needed."

2018 Stats:

Starts: 12

Laps Completed: 1,940 of 1,956

Laps Led: 174

Wins: 1 (Kentucky)

Poles: 1 (Martinsville)

Top-five Finishes: 5

Top-10 Finishes: 7

Kentucky Race Information:

Started: 30th

Stage 1 Position: 6th

Stage 2 Position: 9th

Finished: 3rd

Laps: 150/150

Laps Led: 0

Status: Running

Driver Points: 7th

Owner Points: 9th

THIRD-PLACE FINISH FOR MATT CRAFTON AT KENTUCKY SPEEDWAY

"We put ourselves in a deficit after qualifying - just got real loose - started 30th and drove to sixth after the first run. All-and-all I'm happy with this third-place, after this season. This Menards Ford F-150 was good, we just needed the track position, and I know we could have run with those guys there at the end. We didn't come here to finish third, but this is huge for ThorSport Racing - congrats to my teammate (Ben Rhodes) - we needed this right before the Playoffs. We needed as many Playoff points as we could possibly get, to get ourselves into the Playoffs. There have been so many guys that have won, and we haven't had the best season, and got ourselves in a hole. We're just gonna go to Eldora, and recover from there."

2018 Stats:

Starts: 12

Laps Completed: 1789 of 1956

Laps Led: 35

Wins: 0

Top-five Finishes: 4