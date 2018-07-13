Gilliland Earns Top-10 Finish in the Bluegrass State

Despite never having raced at Kentucky Speedway until today, Todd Gilliland qualified second, completed all the laps and brought his No. 4 Mobil 1 Tundra home in seventh place. He narrowly missed winning his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series pole, but was beat by his KBM teammate, Noah Gragson so the duo started the race on the front row.

Stage One Recap:

Gilliland started second in the No. 4 Mobil 1 Tundra.

The truck was free on entry and tight in the center and exit of the corners halfway through the first stage.

When the first 35-lap stage ended, Gilliland was third. He pitted on lap 39 for right-side tires and a track bar adjustment to help the handling.

Stage Two Recap:

Gilliland was seventh when the race resumed on lap 43.

He gained one position in the next 35 laps to finish the second 35-lap stage in sixth.

This time he pitted for four tires and no adjustments since his Tundra was pretty neutral.

Stage Three Recap:

Gilliland started the final 80-lap stage in ninth place. Within a few laps he told the team his truck was extremely loose and fell back as far as 12th.

Without any cautions in the final stage of the race, teams were forced to make green-flag pit stops. Gilliland came to pit road on lap 126 for right-side tires.

Once the entire field had cycled through the pits, Gilliland was in seventh.

Without a caution to close-up the field it was difficult to gain track position, so he finished the race in seventh for his fifth top-10 finish in eight starts this year.

KBM PR