MB Motorsports Driver Announcement: Eldora Dirt Derby

The High Side Tickler, Dirt Modified Ace Kyle Strickler, will strap himself into MB Motorsports' #63 Chevy Silverado as the team looks to extend its streak of strong runs at the famed Eldora Speedway. Supporting Strickler in the Eldora Dirt Derby are G-Style Transport, Jerovitz Motorsports Shock Service, the IMCA Super Nationals, Cedar Peaks Electrical and Charlie Donaldson Grading.



“There's no disputing Kyle Strickler is a premier dirt track racer,” says team owner Mike Mittler. “I am extremely excited to get to Eldora and see what we can do. As long as we can put a solid truck underneath him, I think we can bring home another good finish for the 63 truck.”



Supporting Strickler at Eldora will be G-Style Transport. Based in Williston, ND, G-Style Transport is a family owned and operated company that has been servicing the Bakken area for 6 years. G-Style Transport is currently in expansion mode and is searching for experienced, quality drivers. Interested drivers can apply at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



Strickler, a two-time IMCA Super Nationals Champion, is also receiving sponsorship from the event. “The IMCA Super Nationals is a crown jewel in American dirt track racing and I'm very proud to have them on board with us at Eldora,” adds Strickler. The IMCA Super Nationals will be held September 3 - 8 at Boone Speedway, Boone, IA.



The #63 Chevy Silverado will also receive support from SP Air USA, Inc. Spanesi Americas, Extreme Brand Products, FS Curtis, Leacree, Gateway Kartplex, MARADYNE® High Performance Fans, Mayhew Tool, Mittler Brothers Machine & Tool, Reikken, Excel Bottling / Ski Soda, Timken, MechanixWear and WIX Filters.



The Eldora Dirt Derby will be held on Wednesday, July 18 and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN. Qualifying coverage starts at 4:00 pm ET, with the race at 9:00 pm ET.

MB Motorsports PR