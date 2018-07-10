HRE Announces Sponsor for Brett Moffitt at Eldora

Hattori Racing officials are pleased to announce iRacing, the leader in online sim racing, will sponsor Brett Moffitt’s No. 16 Toyota Tundra at Eldora Speedway on July 18th. As part of iRacing’s 10th anniversary, the partnership with HRE and Moffitt, a three-time race winner in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) this season, keeps the Grimes, Iowa native and former IMCA dirt modified driver in contention for the 2018 championship.

“To have this support from iRacing to step up and partner with this race team is really special,” Moffitt said. “I have some dirt experience running modifieds back in Iowa, but have never run a truck on dirt, so racing at Eldora on iRacing is definitely going to be a benefit. It’s pretty cool to be part of iRacing’s 10-year anniversary. I was just a teenager when iRacing first went live to the public and I joined right away. I raced online a ton for a few years and really enjoyed the racing and community aspects of iRacing. It will be fun to get back in it again with the fans to see how far they have come and to experience running the Toyota Tundra at Eldora before we race there later this month."

iRacing, the leader in online racing since launching its complete racing service in August 2008, allows real world racers like Moffitt, and every day fans to compete, online, from their home PC, in racing disciplines including NASCAR, IMSA, World of Outlaws and USAC, IndyCar, rallycross and more.

In addition to using iRacing’s digital, laser-scanned version of the Earl Baltes-built Eldora Speedway to prepare for his first start in the Eldora Dirt Derby, Moffitt will also race against fellow iRacers in hosted sessions at Eldora in advance of the NCWTS' showcase on dirt.

“We have been following the NASCAR Camping World series all season and have seen stories in Autoweek by Matt Weaver and listened to Michael Waltrip on the TV broadcasts – talking about the need for Moffitt to compete in every race of the season in order to qualify for the playoffs – despite having won several races already,” iRacing Executive Vice President and Executive Producer Steve Myers said. “We have a history of helping aspiring drivers from the online racing world find opportunities in real world cars and this felt like something we almost had to do – support a racer who really deserves a shot but needs a little help getting to the finish line.”

Moffitt currently sits third in the NCWTS championship standings and holds the second position on the Playoff Grid after 11 races. Moffitt will pilot the No. 16 iRacing Toyota Tundra in his first ever start at Eldora Speedway on Wednesday, July 18th in the Eldora Dirt Derby, live on FOX Sports 1 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

To learn more about iRacing and take advantage of their special offers, visit www.iRacing.com

HRE PR