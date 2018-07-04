Stewart Friesen Post Chicagoland Report

Stewart Friesen went to Chicago Speedway with the confidence that comes from multiple strong performances on 1 and half mile tracks. He has come as close as can be to a win, especially on similar sized tracks. His tenacity is paying off as he moves back into the fourth spot in points after last weeks race. Still in contention for the championship, a win in the next few weeks will solidify Friesen as a major contender and one to watch.



Friesen rolled off from a 5th place starting position after posting good times in practice. This race like some before it could have brought Friesen to victory lane for the first time in his NCWTS career. Having proven his team's ability to produce a fast truck, many fans believe it is only a matter of time for Friesen and HFR.

Finishing the second stage in 4th, Friesen would collide with Jordan Anderson late in the third stage, dashing the hopes of HFR for a Stewart Friesen win. Despite heavy damage, Friesen was able to return to the track and pull out a 19th place finish.



After a strong but ultimately upsetting performance, Friesen returned to his home track, Fonda Speedway, and brought home another win in his no. 44 Halmar International Dirt Modified, his third there this season. Tonight, he will race Accord Speedway with the Short Track Super Series, in which he is the current points leader. Friesen's all out domination on dirt this year has garnered him a rabid fanbase in the northeast, all of whom are champing at the bit to see the no. 52 in victory lane.

