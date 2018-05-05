Gilliland Overcomes Setbacks to Finish 10th at Dover

Todd Gilliland had a fast PEDIGREE® Tundra all weekend at Dover International Speedway. He qualified third and ran up front, but a few obstacles slowed his progress throughout the race. Gilliland overcame a pit road speeding penalty, having to replace the battery and was still able to finish 10th.

Stage One Recap:

He came to pit road for four tires and a wedge adjustment on lap 48, but was penalized by NASCAR for speeding while exiting the pits. That forced Gilliland to restart at the end of the lead-lap trucks.

He was able to maintain second for most of the first stage and finished the first 45-lap stage there.

Gilliland started third and quickly moved up to second place.

Stage Two Recap:

He was in eighth when a caution came on lap 88, which ended the stage two laps early. Gilliland brought his Tundra to pit road on lap 93 for four tires and no adjustments.

Gilliland restarted back in 19 th after the penalty, but he did not stay there for long. Within 15 laps he was up to 12 th and was back in the top 10 after a few more laps.

Stage Three Recap:

He started the final 110-lap stage in ninth.

By lap 150 he was still ninth and told the team he felt like he was losing power and the voltage was not where it should be.

He pitted under caution on lap 158 for four fresh tires and a track bar adjustment to finish the race. He was fourth for the restart on lap 163.

Gilliland was running third when a caution came out on lap 181. As he rolled down the backstretch, he lost all power and had to be pushed to pit road by a tow truck. The team had a new battery ready to go and was able to swap it out under caution only losing one lap.

He was 13th and one lap down when the race resumed with 13 to go.