Burton Earns a Top-Five Finish at the "Monster Mile"

Harrison Burton made his second NCWTS start at Dover on Friday in the No. 51 DEX Imaging Tundra. After struggling with the handling during practice Thursday and qualifying Friday , Burton and the team got things turned in the right direction when the race began. The driver and team fought hard all day to finish fifth.





Stage One Recap:

Burton started 17 th and said his No. 51 DEX Imaging Tundra was a little free early in the race.

With an early caution he was up to 11th by lap seven and finished Stage One there when it ended on lap 45. His Tundra was a little tight in traffic by the end of the run, so his KBM team gave him four tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment during his pit stop.

Stage Two Recap:

Burton was 12 th for the restart on lap 55. Within 15 laps he was up to eighth and gained one more spot to move into seventh.

A caution on lap 88 ended Stage Two a few laps early with Burton in seventh.

When the pits opened on lap 93, he brought the DEX Imaging Tundra in for four tires and no adjustments.

Stage Three Recap:

He was sixth to start the final 110-lap stage on lap 98 and by lap 105 he was up to fifth.

The team was planning a scheduled green-flag pit stop, but luckily a caution came on lap157. During the four-tire stop, the No. 51 team was penalized by NASCAR for an uncontrolled tire, which sent Burton to the tail of the lead-lap trucks.

When the race resumed on lap 163, Burton was in seventh and determined to regain his track position.

A caution on lap 199 sent the race into overtime. Burton was fifth for the two-lap shootout and was able to hold his own to finish fifth.

KBM PR