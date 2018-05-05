ThorSport Racing - 2018 Dover International Speedway Recap

Dover Race Information:

Started: 13th

Stage 1 Position: 29th

Stage 2 Position: 20th

Finished: 14th

Laps: 208/210

Laps Led: 0

Status: Running

Driver Points: 5th

Owner Points: 6th

HARD-FOUGHT 14TH-PLACE FINISH FOR GRANT ENFINGER AT DOVER

"Overall we had a solid Curb Records Ford F-150 today, better truck than we had here last year, a truck capable of contending for a top-five. Unfortunately, we just got caught up in that lap one mishap, and then after that we cut a left front tire and had to pit under green, and got a couple laps down. Man, we had a fast truck just couldn't catch a break all day to get back on the lead lap. I definitely caused us a shot of getting back on the lead lap, I vetoed (Jeff) Hensley's call to pit under yellow with about 40 laps to go and then we ended up having to pit again for fuel soon after that, under green. That decision cost us a little bit, but it just wasn't meant to be for us today. I'm really proud of the effort from everyone on this No. 98 Curb Records team."

2018 Stats:

Starts: 5

Laps Completed: 826/828

Laps Led: 6

Wins: 0

Top-five Finishes: 2