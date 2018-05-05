ThorSport Racing - 2018 Dover International Speedway Recap

Dover Race Information:
Started: 10th
Stage 1 Position: 7th
Stage 2 Position: 3rd
Finished: 2nd
Laps: 210/210
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 6th
Owner Points: 8th
SEASON-BEST, SECOND-PLACE FINISH FOR MATT CRAFTON AT DOVER
"We just weren't very good on short runs. On long runs, after 15 to 20 laps, we were decent, we just didn't have very good short run speed. Johnny (Sauter) and the 18 were really good on the short runs, and just beat us. The run before the last one, we were a lot better for whatever reason. When we put on that last set of tires, we were just really tight getting down there in Turn 1. Johnny (Sauter) and I caught a lot of hell this weekend for being 40, but I guess the old guys showed them today, huh?"
2018 Stats:
Starts: 5
Laps Completed: 731/828
Laps Led: 11
Wins: 0
Top-five Finishes: 2
Top-10 Finishes: 2
Started: 8th
Stage 1 Finish: 6th
Stage 2 Finish: 6th
Finished: 8th
Laps: 210/210
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 2nd
Owner Points: 2nd
TOUGH BUT POSITIVE POINTS GAIN FOR BEN RHODES AT THE 'MONSTER MILE'
"Overall, we had a pretty tough day here at Dover International Speedway. After looking at our No. 41 Alpha Energy Solutions Ford F-150 at the end of the race, it turns out we had a part break on the front end. We're not really sure when it started - we think it may have started at green flag. After looking at it, we're pretty lucky to finish the race and not have to be loading the truck on rollers at the end of the night. We're fortunate and counting our blessings for this race - the fact that we were able to finish in one piece, and we'll move forward to Kansas. We had a really fast truck there last year, and we almost won it. We're second in points now, and a lot of positives really came out of this day."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 5
Laps Completed: 828 of 828
Laps Led: 134
Wins: 0
Top-five Finishes: 2
Top-10 Finishes: 4
Dover Race Information:
Started: 15th
Stage 1 Finish: 20th
Stage 2 Finish: 10th
Finished: 11thLaps: 209/210
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 8th
Owner Points: 10th
TOUGH DAY AT THE HANDS OF "MILES THE MONSTER" FOR ROOKIE MYATT SNIDER
"I guess the 'Monster Mile' is as tricky as they say. We worked hard all weekend - the whole ThorSport Racing crew trying to figure out how to get the truck underneath us. We just couldn't get it going one direction that we liked. We tried to make it work in the race, but it just never worked for us. We had a few issues, and I struggle to figure out the race track a little bit. Eventually, as the runs went on and the tires started getting worn out, I started to figure it out. We ended up P11, so not bad for all things considered. Not the kind of run we expected here for the Louisiana Hot Sauce Ford F-150, but we're looking forward to the upcoming races. Kansas is supposed to be a lot like Las Vegas - fast and high-banked. We were really good at Vegas, so I think we'll be really good at Kansas. Charlotte is my home track, and I've never raced there, but I'm really looking forward to it. It's a really favorable schedule, and I think we'll get some momentum back."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 5
Laps Completed: 799 of 828
Laps Led: 3
Wins: 0
Top-five Finishes: 0
Top-10 Finishes: 2
Dover Race Information:
Started: 13th
Stage 1 Position: 29th
Stage 2 Position: 20th
Finished: 14th
Laps: 208/210
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 5th
Owner Points: 6th
HARD-FOUGHT 14TH-PLACE FINISH FOR GRANT ENFINGER AT DOVER
"Overall we had a solid Curb Records Ford F-150 today, better truck than we had here last year, a truck capable of contending for a top-five. Unfortunately, we just got caught up in that lap one mishap, and then after that we cut a left front tire and had to pit under green, and got a couple laps down. Man, we had a fast truck just couldn't catch a break all day to get back on the lead lap. I definitely caused us a shot of getting back on the lead lap, I vetoed (Jeff) Hensley's call to pit under yellow with about 40 laps to go and then we ended up having to pit again for fuel soon after that, under green. That decision cost us a little bit, but it just wasn't meant to be for us today. I'm really proud of the effort from everyone on this No. 98 Curb Records team."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 5
Laps Completed: 826/828
Laps Led: 6
Wins: 0
Top-five Finishes: 2
Top-10 Finishes: 4
