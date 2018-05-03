JJL Motorsports; Jesse Little poised for another top-10 finish at Dover

Heading to one of his favorite tracks on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) schedule, Jesse Little (@JesseLittle97) treks to Dover International Speedway hoping for his second consecutive top-10 finish this season in Friday afternoon’s JEGS 200.

Little and his family-owned JJL Motorsports team competed in the second race of the season at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in March and turned heads.

In the Active Pest Control 200 benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta , the team thrived and even contended for the race win before a botched restart left Little with a career-best eighth place finish.

Still upbeat about the team’s performance two and a half months later, Little believes his team can continue the momentum in their first short track race of the season.

“I love Dover,” said Little, who holds a track-best second place finish in K&N Pro Series East competition.

“The track is so unique with its layout and demeanor that it really brings out the best in a driver’s ability.

“You have to have a good handling race vehicle though. Even though it’s just a one-mile track, handling is so critical, and I’ve been fortunate to always have good driving pieces there.”

JJL Motorsports crew chief Matt Noyce and crew have been vastly preparing a brand-new No. 97 JJL Motorsports Ford F-150 for Friday’s race. Little says the downtime has allowed Noyce and his crew to go over this truck with a fine-tooth comb.

The finished product has him antsy to hit the track.

“Our race truck is really nice,” Little said. “Our Ford Performance truck looks fast and Ford has been able to do some good things in Truck Series this season and at Dover in the past. Even though we’re a small team, we’re proud to be carrying the blue oval and look forward to leaving our mark over 200 laps this weekend.”