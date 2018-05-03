JJL Motorsports; Jesse Little poised for another top-10 finish at Dover

The Sherrills Ford, N.C.-native knows when it comes to performance at Dover, brakes are a crucial element.
“PFC has been a great supporter of ours,” Little added. “You try to stay off the brakes as much as you can when it comes to Dover – but there are points of the weekend – including practice, qualifying and the race when they are a necessity – so I’m glad we have PFC bolted in.”
While confident in their team’s ability – Little returns to the Miles’ Monster Mile looking for some redemption too. After qualifying fifth last spring, the 21-year-old found him in contention for his first career NCWTS triumph using pit strategy.
Unfortunately, the strategy backfired when a late caution waved keeping the team trapped outside the top-10 and ultimately settling for a 14th place finish.
“We’ve always run well at Dover,” Little sounded. “Last year, we had a great truck – but just got shuffled from a good finish when a late caution ruined our game plan. So, while we’re confident in our team’s approach after Atlanta, we still feel like we have some unfinished business after last year and hope to finish what we started Friday afternoon.”
Looking ahead, JJL Motorsports plans to compete in the N.C. Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 18, while also having open inventory for funded drivers aboard their Ford F-150s during the summer and fall stretch.
In 14 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts, Little has earned two top-10 finishes at Iowa Speedway (2017) and Atlanta Motor Speedway (2018) respectively.
The JEGS 200 (200 laps | 200 miles) is the fifth of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2018 schedule. Practice begins on Thurs., May 3 from 2:05 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. A final practice session is set for 4:05 p.m. – 4:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Fri., May 4, beginning at 1:05 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 5:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).
