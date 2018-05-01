Austin Wayne Self set to tackle Monster Mile with new partner

After a six-week break from NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) competition, Austin Wayne Self (@AustinWSelf) and his Niece Motorsports team head to Dover International Speedway, eyeing their first top-10 finish of the season.



It’s been a busy-six-week hiatus for Self and his Statesville, N.C.-based team.



From preparing for the next three-week stretch, to announcing a new partnership, and even a strict exercise regiment in place for Self – the team feels on top of its game for Friday afternoon’s JEGS 200.



“It feels good to be getting back in the saddle,” says Self. “Since Martinsville, it’s been game-on in the shop with Cody (Efaw, crew chief) and the team diligently preparing our race trucks, and I’ve been working with T.J. Bell on a new workout program. Things are good.”



Self’s new workout routine should pay dividends in his second trip to Dover.



With the one-mile concrete oval notoriously earning its nickname as the “Monster Mile”, the Austin, Texas native remembers how physically demanding the track is – easily living up to its label.



“I remember how much wheel input it takes to race at Dover,” recalled Self. “It’s a very demanding race track, where you literally have to get up on the wheel and race. No doubt my workouts over the past month have me in better shape, and I’m hoping that will show behind the wheel.



“My first trip to Dover didn’t turn out as planned. We qualified okay, made some gains during the race and then experienced a mechanical failure. I honestly feel we’ll be better this second time around.”



For the fifth Truck Series race of the season, Self and Niece Motorsports will have the support of Flying Circle. Announced earlier this month, the Boerne, Texas based company will fly their colors aboard the team’s No. 22 Don’t mess with Texas Chevrolet.



As a trusted supplier of military specialty and travel bags to the U.S. Armed Forces for 30 years, Flying Circle’s mission is to provide service members and their families with dependable, functional, and versatile luggage. The company is known within the military community for their commitment to offering quality products at a fair value and excellent customer service.



“Dover is the opening race for our new partnership with Flying Circle and we hope to give them a great debut at the Monster Mile,” sounded Self.



“I am a proud Texan and the addition of Flying Circle to our organization is a great opportunity for them to expand their horizons and connect with a fan base that is passionate about those who serve in the military. This partnership is a win-win.”



Flying Circle principal Jimmy Chittim says they are thrilled about joining Niece Motorsports and building a relationship with the 22-year-old Self.



“We are really excited about our partnership with Niece Motorsports and Austin,” he said. “We know that our customers love Truck racing and we love Truck racing, so it’s awesome we get to be a part of the action.”



Like last year, the Don’t mess with Texas campaign and AM Technical Solutions will also support Self in his 45th career start.



The Don’t mess with Texas campaign is part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) litter prevention program, which includes Don’t mess with Texas, Adopt-a-Highway, and a grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful.



For more than 30 years, Don’t mess with Texas has made tremendous progress educating Texans about the impact of littering on the state’s economy, environment and physical landscape.



In 44 NCWTS races, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series rookie of the year has one top-five (second at Daytona 2017) and three top-10 finishes. The Texan maintains an average finish of 19.0 during his three years of competition.



For more on Austin Wayne Self, like his Facebook page (Austin Wayne Self) or follow him on Twitter @AustinWSelf.



For more on Niece Motorsports, please visit niecemotorsports.com.



For more on Flying Circle, please visit flyingcirclegear.com, like them on Facebook (FlyingCircleGear) and follow them on Instagram (@flyingcirclegear) and Twitter (@flyingcircle_). Also connect with Flying Circle on Pinterest and YouTube.



The JEGS 200 (200 laps | 200 miles) is the fifth of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2018 schedule. Practice begins on Thurs., May 3 from 2:05 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. A final practice session is set for 4:05 p.m. – 4:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Fri., May 4, beginning at 1:05 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 5:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

