Louisana Hot Sauce Spices Up Truck Series with Myatt Snider and The No. 13 Ford F-150 at Dover

The Original Louisiana Brand Hot SauceTM, a longtime partner of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender Myatt Snider, has joined Snider and ThorSport Racing in pursuit of victory lane at Dover International Speedway.

Adorning the No. 13 Ford F-150, Louisiana Hot Sauce and Snider look to build on his "hot streak" with the New Iberia, Louisiana-based company. Since 1928, Louisiana Brand has built a reputation for quality and perfection, using only the best carefully selected aged peppers to create hot sauce the original Louisiana way. Over the years, Louisiana Brand's original sauce and its success has led to expansion of their product family, creating a number of flavored hot and wing sauces that use varieties of peppers and spices that each have their own flavor profile.

"I'm really excited and looking forward to bringing back Louisiana Hot Sauce to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Dover," said Snider. "They've been a main partner and supporter of mine since I started competing in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, and they were with me during my debut win at Toledo Speedway. It's great to have backing from a company that sticks with you and believes in what you want to achieve. Brad Olsen and the entire Southeastern Mills company have been fantastic partners to work with. Louisiana Hot Sauce is just one of many products I enjoy and use from the company, and it's exciting to have them on the No. 13 Ford F-150 at the 'Monster Mile.' Our truck is getting a spicy look, and I can't wait to get on track with them at Dover."

"We are very excited about continuing and expanding our association with Myatt Snider, and with ThorSport Racing," Southeastern Mills' Senior Director of Marketing, Brad Olsen said. "They are a top-notch organization whose culture and values mirror those of our own company. NASCAR is a great platform, providing an excellent means for us to reach and connect with our own consumers and provide exciting in-store sales building opportunities for our retail partners."

Snider and the No. 13 ThorSport Racing team take the green flag at the "Monster Mile," Friday, May 4. Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

Thorsport PR