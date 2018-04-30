JJL Motorsports gearing up for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series return

It’s been nearly two and a half months since JJL Motorsports has hit the track.



However, the wait is nearly over.



After contending for their first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in February, crew chief Matt Noyce and veteran driver Jesse Little have been diligently working on their family-owned operation preparing for next weekend’s JEGS 200 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.



With the “Monster Mile” being one of Little’s favorite race tracks, the JJL Motorsports team sees the 200-lap race as a perfect opportunity to propel their team into the spotlight.



“Atlanta went incredibly well for us,” recalled Little the son of former NASCAR driver Chad Little. “We went there with a brand-new truck, manufacture and engine package. Our result showed how hard Matt (Noyce) and team worked and how determined we are at JJL to be competitive.”



Even though Little found himself trapped on the final restart and slid back to a career-best eighth place finish, the team’s performance motivated them to go back to their Sherrills Ford, N.C.-shop more determined than ever.



Under the guidance and leadership of Noyce, the team has spent the last nine weeks prepping the No. 97 Ford F-150 they’ll boast at Dover next weekend. Little says the downtime for the part-time organization has allowed them to be more attentive to detail – something he hopes will pay dividends on the race track.



“Our biggest advantage right now is our time of preparation,” added Little. “We have the ability to take our time and do things exactly the right way, not just the easiest. We are able to plan far ahead and prepare for almost any situation.”



With a flux schedule still ahead for the JJL Motorsports team, the 21-year-old Little knows another worthy performance could help propel his team forward to more races whether he’s behind the wheel or not.



“We’re building JJL for the future,” added Little. “I want us to succeed whether I’m behind the wheel or not. I think we were able to show at Atlanta that despite being an under budget team – our determination and hard work makes up for everything else we’re lacking.



“The important thing for us though is to keep showing speed. Matt is a gifted crew chief and my guys that work on these trucks are second to none. We just have to keep digging and hope everything else falls into place. I’m ready for Dover.”



Last May the team qualified fifth and contended for their first top-five finish before a pit strategy backfired on the team and others – which left them playing catchup late in the race. The team settled for a 14th place finish.



“I’m absolutely thrilled for our Dover truck to see the track,” sounded Little. “Matt and the guys have built a beautiful truck and cut zero corners. We have put an immense amount of energy into making it light and aerodynamic. I hope it runs as good as it looks.



“Dover has been circled on my calendar all year. I truly believe we can go there and battle for the win. It’s my favorite track. It’s a brand-new truck. All the pieces seem to be there for a good weekend.”



In 14 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts, Little has earned two top-10 finishes at Iowa Speedway (2017) and Atlanta Motor Speedway (2018) respectively.



For additional information on JJL Motorsports, please visit JJLRacing.com.



Stay tuned for a new JJL Motorsports website, but in the meantime, find JJL Motorsports on Twitter @JJL_Motorsports



JJL Motorsports PR