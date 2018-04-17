FOX Sports Elevates NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES Race at Bristol Motor Speedway to FOX in August

FOX Sports announces today that the August NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES race from Bristol Motor Speedway will move from August 15 to August 16 and will air live on the FOX broadcast channel. The race, originally scheduled for August 15 on FS1, will air live on FOX at 8:30 PM ET (pre-race coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET on FOX).

FOX also will offer live coverage of the October 13 NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES race from Talladega Superspeedway (1:00 PM ET), while the balance of the series schedule airs live on FS1 in 2018.

The entire FOX NASCAR schedule is available live on FOX Sports GO. Please visit www.FOXSports.com/NASCAR/ Schedule for updated versions of all three NASCAR national series schedules.

FOX Sports PR