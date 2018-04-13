Flying Circle flies into competition with Austin Wayne Self; Niece Motorsports for 2018 season

With the heartbeat of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season on the horizon, Niece Motorsports announced today that Boerne, Texas based Flying Circle will support Austin Wayne Self (@AustinWSelf) and the No. 22 team beginning with the JEGS 200 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway on May 4.



Flying Circle has been a trusted supplier of military specialty and travel bags to the U.S. Armed Forces for 30 years.



The company’s mission is to provide service members and their families with dependable, functional, and versatile luggage for the field, office, travel, and enjoying the great outdoors.



Over the years, Flying Circle has become known for their commitment to offering quality products at a fair value and for providing excellent customer service. The company takes great pride in what they sell, and each product is covered by a lifetime warranty.



Entering its first foray into NASCAR, Flying Circle will serve as a featured partner on Self’s No. 22 Don’t mess with Texas Chevrolet Silverado at Dover, and will have an increased presence with the organization for the remaining 19 races of the year.



“It’s very humbling to have another Texas-based company align with our Niece Motorsports team,” said Self. “I am a proud Texan and the addition of Flying Circle to our organization is a great opportunity for them to expand their horizons and connect with a fan base that is passionate about those who serve in the military.



“This partnership is a win-win.”



Flying Circle principal Jimmy Chittim says they are thrilled about joining Niece Motorsports and building a relationship with Self, a native of Austin, Texas.



“We are really excited about our partnership with Niece Motorsports and Austin,” he said. “We know that our customers love Truck racing and we love Truck racing, so it’s awesome we get to be a part of the action.”



To jumpstart the partnership, on Wed., Apr. 11, Niece Motorsports team owner Al Niece visited with students from Burnet Blanco High School at Lyndon B. Johnson ranch in Stonewall, Texas alongside Chittim and marketing director Adrienne Ehler.



Niece told stories of his experiences while serving in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War in 1967.



“We are honored to have Flying Circle come on board,” offered Niece. “We love working with other Texas companies, and Flying Circle’s military focus is an added bonus. They presented me with my very own Niece Motorsports bag, which looks great.



“I’m looking forward to carrying it at the track. We are excited to have them involved in NASCAR and can’t wait to get back to the track in Dover.”



For more on Austin Wayne Self, like his Facebook page (Austin Wayne Self) or follow him on Twitter @AustinWSelf.

Niece Motorsports PR