ThorSport Racing - 2018 Martinsville Speedway Recap

Top-10 Finishes: 4







Martinsville Race Information:

Started: 9th

Stage 1 Finish: 10th

Stage 2 Finish: 9th

Finished: 6th

Laps: 250/250

Laps Led: 0

Status: Running

Driver Points: 8th

Owner Points: 10th

MYATT SNIDER EARNS SIXTH-PLACE FINISH AT MARTINSVILLE, SECOND TOP-10 OF ROOKIE SEASON

"We tried to make adjustments all race, and the Liberty Tax Ford F-150 team did really well with trying to get the truck right, but we just couldn't get it where we wanted it. We still finished P6 here. We made the best out of our day at Martinsville, and now looking forward to Dover. I had fun this race. Short-track racing is always a blast, and we got a sixth-place finish. The way we battled back today, that's what championship teams are made of."

2018 Stats:

Starts: 4

Laps Completed: 590 of 618

Laps Led: 3

Wins: 0

Top-five Finishes: 0