ThorSport Racing - 2018 Martinsville Speedway Recap

Martinsville Race Information:
Started: 3rd
Stage 1 Position: 3rd
Stage 2 Position: 8th
Finished: 4th
Laps: 250/250
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 2nd
Owner Points: 2nd
TRACK-BEST FOURTH-PLACE FINISH FOR GRANT ENFINGER AT MARTINSVILLE
"Overall we had a good Champion Power Equipment Ford F-150 today. We were in contention. We weren't the best truck out there, but definitely a second or third-place truck. We kind of had to do the two-tire pit stop strategy there - we lost four or five spots on the first stop. That was the biggest thing we were up against today. Jeff Hensley (crew chief) made good calls on pit road, and we were able to pull off another top-five finish. We're in a good spot four races in."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 4
Laps Completed: 618 of 618
Laps Led: 6
Wins: 0
Top-five Finishes: 2
Top-10 Finishes: 4
Martinsville Race Information:
Started: 9th
Stage 1 Finish: 10th
Stage 2 Finish: 9th
Finished: 6th
Laps: 250/250
Laps Led: 0
Status: Running
Driver Points: 8th
Owner Points: 10th
MYATT SNIDER EARNS SIXTH-PLACE FINISH AT MARTINSVILLE, SECOND TOP-10 OF ROOKIE SEASON
"We tried to make adjustments all race, and the Liberty Tax Ford F-150 team did really well with trying to get the truck right, but we just couldn't get it where we wanted it. We still finished P6 here. We made the best out of our day at Martinsville, and now looking forward to Dover. I had fun this race. Short-track racing is always a blast, and we got a sixth-place finish. The way we battled back today, that's what championship teams are made of."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 4
Laps Completed: 590 of 618
Laps Led: 3
Wins: 0
Top-five Finishes: 0
Top-10 Finishes: 2
Martinsville Race Information:
Started: 1st
Stage 1 Finish: 1st
Stage 2 Finish: 1st
Finished: 12th
Laps: 250/150
Laps Led: 134
Status: Running
Driver Points: 4th
Owner Points: 4th
MID-RACE MISHAP SQUASHES CHANCE AT VICTORY FOR BEN RHODES IN MARTINSVILLE
"Our No. 41 Alpha Energy Solutions Ford F-150 was dominant all day long - I think we had the fastest truck on the racetrack. We led more laps than anyone else today, but unfortunately every time we came down pit road, we lost spots. We've had that issue in the past, and could've had the championship last year had we not had issues on pit road. We're going to move forward from here. We're going to make sure we're not losing any more spots - we want strong performances on the track and on pit lane. We've had dominant trucks all year long. We're going to move forward - once we get this fixed, the wins should come easy."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 4
Laps Completed: 618 of 618
Laps Led: 134
Wins: 0
Top-five Finishes: 2
Top-10 Finishes: 3
Martinsville Race Information:
Started: 2nd
Stage 1 Position: 2nd
Stage 2 Position: 4th
Finished: 15th
Laps: 250/250
Laps Led: 2
Status: Running
Driver Points: 7th
Owner Points: 9th
LATE RACE INCIDENT RELEGATES MATT CRAFTON TO A 15TH-PLACE FINISH AT MARTINSVILLE
"We were just really loose to start the race, and had no drive off. All and all, we were still pretty decent. It was unfortunate what happened there with 25 to go. It looked like Johnny (Sauter) lost power and we just ran into him - we had no where to go."
2018 Stats:
Starts: 4
Laps Completed: 521 of 618
Laps Led: 9
Wins: 0
Top-five Finishes: 1
Top-10 Finishes: 1
ThorSport PR