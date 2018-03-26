Burton Scores Top-10 Finish at Martinsville

Harrison Burton made his first of nine starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Saturday at Martinsville Speedway. He started 13th on Saturday and finished eighth on Monday after the track received three inches snow Saturday night. Burton rallied from a spin on lap 86 to finish in the top 10.

Stage One Recap:

Burton started 13th and said his No. 51 DEX Imaging Tundra was a little tight off early in the race.

He was up to 11th when the race was red flagged for rain and snow after 24 laps, and eventually postponed until Monday morning.

When the race resumed Monday morning, Burton held his position to finish the first stage in 11th place. His DEX Imaging Tundra was a bit free on entry and snug in the center. He pitted for four tires and a wedge adjustment.

Stage Two Recap:

Burton was 12th for the restart on lap 83. A few laps after taking the green, he was caught up in a spin in front of him which caused only cosmetic damage to the left rear of the truck.

The spin put him back in 18th, but Burton battled his way back up to 10th by the time the second stage ended on lap 140. He pitted for tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment.

Stage Three Recap:

He was 13th to start the final stage and was back into the top 10 within 10 laps.

Burton came to pit road for the final time under caution on lap 216. He returned to the race in 10th place.

With a lot of side-by-side racing throughout the field, he was 12th with 20 laps to go, but fought back into the top 10 to finish eighth. It was his second career top-10 finish in the Truck Series.

KBM PR