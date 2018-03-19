Kyle Benjamin Set to Drive No. 54 DGR-CROSLEY Truck in Martinsville

DGR-CROSLEY announced today that 20-year-old Kyle Benjamin will drive the team's No. 54 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) entry this weekend at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Benjamin brings a mixture of both youth and experience to the newly formed team.

The Easley, S.C., native will be making his NCWTS debut in Martinsville; however, he is no stranger to the NASCAR racing ranks. Benjamin has six NASCAR XFINITY Series starts under his belt where he has scored two Pole Awards, one top-five and two top-10 finishes. He also has 33 NASCAR K&N Pro Series starts where he has won five races and finished in the top-five 14 times.

"Everyone at DGR-CROSLEY is excited to have Kyle in the truck this weekend," said David Gilliland, President of DGR-CROSLEY. "Martinsville can be a challenging racetrack, but the Truck Series always puts on a good show there. We are learning and improving each and every weekend that we go to the track, and we are expecting a strong run out of the 54 team. I know that Kyle is a talent that can put us up front to compete for a win."

Benjamin, coming off an eighth-place finish in his last NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Atlanta Motor Speedway, will have a familiar voice calling the shots for him on Saturday afternoon in veteran Crew Chief, Kevin "Bono" Manion. The pair worked together early in Benjamin's career when he raced one of Manion's cars in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Series.

"DGR-CROSLEY is giving me a great opportunity to make my first Truck Series start," said Benjamin. "I'm fortunate to have worked with Bono in the past, so I know what to expect and I respect his experience and input. I'm confident in this team's ability to provide a fast truck and excited to see what we can learn together."

Qualifying for the Alpha Energy Solutions 250 will take place on Saturday, March 24, at 11:00 a.m., ET with racing action starting at 2:00 p.m. Both qualifying and the Alpha Energy Solutions 250 will be broadcast live on FS1.

DGR Crosley Racing PR