Cody Coughlin Makes Commitment to FASHIONFEST 2018 Benefiting Make-A-Wish America to Grant Life-Changing Wishes

For Cody Coughlin his wish of becoming a professional driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) has come true, and with the sponsorship of FashionFest 2018, a New York-style fashion show benefiting Make-A-Wish America hosted by Kent Smith Photography, he was able to help grant life-changing wishes.



From the passion of competing on track, to the exuberance of his efforts in charitable causes, Coughlin understands that a wish has the power to make a child stronger, more courageous, and more determined to overcome obstacles.



Coughlin’s driven personality leads him to excel on the track, but it also pushes him to look towards helping those in need. His compassionate approach towards his fellow man, inspired by his faith and his family, gives him the Christian values that inspire him to be involved in many philanthropic activities, giving back to the community that he cherishes - including Make-A-Wish America for wish kids, families, and everyone else involved in a wish experience.



“It was exciting to be able to be involved with Make-A-Wish America,” Coughlin said. “The added element of a fashion show with Kent Smith Photography is rewarding because it is such a great tool for women’s empowerment and lets everyone express themselves while having fun in a positive and impactful manner.”



FashionFest 2018 featured Kent Smith Photography ambassadors, and wish kids modeling styles from Buckle, at Easton in Columbus, Maggie & Me in Circleville, francesca's, Bend Active and fab'rik.



On February 9 at EXPRESS LIVE!, the first indoor and outdoor concert venue in America, in Columbus, Ohio, the 22-year old professional race car driver was a sponsor of the fourth annual FashionFest hosted by Kent Smith Photography. All of the proceeds from ticket purchases benefited Make-A-Wish America – with over 700 in attendance.



“We are grateful to Cody Coughlin and Cody Coughlin Racing for the generous support of Kent Smith Photography's FashionFest 2018 benefiting Make-A-Wish America,” Amanda Davis, vice president and lead photographer for Kent Smith Photography, said. “Having a wish granted often improves the medical outcome for a wish kid by giving them and their family a fun distraction from the everyday struggles. One out of every two eligible kids receives their wish.”



The cost associated with coordinating a wish varies depending on the type of wish, but the average cost of a wish is $8,000. The event raised more than enough to grant two wishes for Make-A-Wish America.



Entirely funded through private donations from both individuals and corporate sponsors, Make-A-Wish America grants a wish every 34 minutes on average, through 62 chapters across the United States of America. These chapters rely on the strong volunteer spirit and donor support, as well as other collaborative resources in order to plan and create life-changing experiences for a child.



“With the help of Cody Coughlin Racing, we were able to raise enough funds at FashionFest to grant not just one, but two wishes for deserving children in our community,” Davis said. “We appreciate Coughlin and thank him for supporting us and Make-A-Wish America by giving hope and a dream to these children and their families.



“It was a wonderful night filled with fashion, fun and philanthropy, and we can't wait to do it all again next year!"



As they say, wishes know no boundaries.



Make-A-Wish® Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana W.I.S.H. (Women Inspiring Strength and Hope) Initiative is to honor 20 outstanding women for their career success, significant contributions to the community and personal passion and commitment to Make-A-Wish. Kent Smith Photography is owned and operated by Central Ohio W.I.S.H. (Women Inspiring Strength and Hope) honoree, Sherri Davis. As a part of her fundraising campaign, Davis has made Make-A-Wish America the beneficiary of FashionFest.



Cody Coughlin PR