Thorsport Racing and Toyota Agree to Part Ways

After a successful six-year relationship with Toyota, ThorSport Racing announces today that the two partners have agreed to part ways ahead of the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season.

During the six-year run, the team captured two driver championships, 19 wins, 117 top-five and 227 top-10 finishes, 10 pole awards and 2,900 laps led.

A complete driver and sponsor lineup for ThorSport Racing will be released in the coming weeks ahead of the season-opening NextEra Energy Resources 250, Friday, Feb. 16, at Daytona International Speedway.

Thorsport PR