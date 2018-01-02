Extreme Brand Products Partners With MB Motorsports

“I can’t think of a better way to make our start in NASCAR than to do so with Missouri’s own MB Motorsports,” says Extreme Brand Products owner, Larry Jeffers. And so begins a partnership for the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season between two Missouri based operations.



Based in Cedar Hill, MO, Extreme Brand Products mission is to be the leader in the research, selling and marketing of high quality race oil, race fuels & performance lubricants. Extreme Brand Products accomplishes this by ensuring that their products and service are of the highest quality. As the slogan states, “The Performance you expect comes from the quality we demand!”



“It’s always good to bring new marketing partners on board,” says team owner Mike Mittler. “And it’s even sweeter when they’re based so close to you.” Extreme Brand Products is based only about 50 miles from MB Motorsports’ shop. “They’ve built a great reputation on their racing oils and fuel and their diesel and motor oil are top notch, too,” he adds.



“We’re heavily involved in drag racing,” notes Jeffers. “But this is our first foray into the world of NASCAR and we’re very excited for the 2018 season to get underway.”



Visit Extreme Brand Products at extremebrandproducts.com for all the details on their extensive product lines. You can also follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

MB Motorsports PR